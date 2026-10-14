Nouryon Highlights Its Biocides Portfolio As Regulations Reshape Disinfectant Choices

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals leader Nouryon is showcasing its range of biocides for makers of disinfecting cleaners at SEPAWA Congress in Berlin, Germany. As regulatory requirements for disinfecting ingredients in cleaning products continue to evolve in Europe, Nouryon offers a range of biocidal active substances, the active ingredients in cleaning products that allow them to wipe away dirt and kill germs, giving manufacturers options to make effective household, industrial and institutional cleaners in compliance with those requirements.

Nouryon's portfolio offers customers efficacious options backed by regulatory dossiers in Europe and the U.S.:



Broad efficacy: Effectively neutralizes bacteria, yeasts and enveloped viruses (those with a fatty outer shell), as shown by European tests EN 1276, EN 1650 and EN 14476. The ingredients also appear on the French Positive List.

Choice of chemistry: Nouryon's Arquad® quaternary ammonium (quat) ingredients and nonquat ingredient (Triameen® Y12D) let formulators choose what fits their product and the rules it must meet. Established regulatory support: Biocidal active substances are reviewed by regulators for safety and effectiveness. In Europe, this takes place under the EU's Biocidal Products Regulation; in the U.S., registration with the Environmental Protection Agency is required. Nouryon supports its active substances with full EU regulatory dossiers, and Triameen Y12D is registered with the U.S. EPA and in all fifty states.

“No single ingredient can carry an entire industry,” said Brad Pearson, vice president of Cleaning Goods at Nouryon.“Having more than one chemistry to choose from gives our customers options as rules continue to evolve. We've invested in the science behind these ingredients for years, so as restrictions change, our customers will continue to have options.”

SEPAWA Congress runs Oct. 14-16, 2026, at Estrel Berlin. Nouryon is in booths 606-608. Biocides expert Renate Borgmann-Strahsen will give a technical presentation on Triameen Y12D on Oct. 15 from noon to 12:30 p.m. in Room 1.

Nouryon makes its biocides at multiple sites worldwide to support long-term supply.

Within Nouryon's Consumer and Life Sciences segment, these biocide offerings are part of the company's Home and Personal Care business unit that sells critical ingredients to enhance the effectiveness of consumer essentials. For more information about Nouryon's leading ingredients, visit or contact your local Nouryon sales representative.

About Nouryon: Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in four segments and are organized to serve attractive and growing end markets across three of our key complementary reporting segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ more than 8,000 people across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland.

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