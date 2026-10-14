Regula Identity Verification Platform Wins 2026 Merit Technology Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A successful identity check at onboarding does not guarantee that the same identity can be trusted throughout the customer journey. A legitimate identity may later be compromised, or account access can change hands. And while many organizations still handle document verification, biometric checks, compliance screening, and authentication through separate systems, these gaps make it harder to detect fraud and understand why a particular identity was trusted.

How Regula IDV Platform enables ongoing identity verification

Regula IDV Platform brings all the checks together into a unified, controlled environment for identity lifecycle management: it combines border-grade document authentication, face matching, liveness detection, compliance screening, and other risk signals within workflows that businesses can configure to fit their security policies.

For example, a returning customer performing a routine action may require little or no additional verification. An account recovery request or an unusual transaction, however, will need a more scrutinized review. Businesses can set these rules themselves, applying stronger checks where the risk warrants them, rather than subjecting every customer to the same process.

Importantly, Regula IDV Platform keeps a record of verification sessions, including their results, the documents and biometric data involved, and relevant device and location information. With built-in case management and verification history, organizations can verify identities at onboarding, re-verify them when needed, and revisit past decisions at any time. Flagged or inconclusive checks can be routed to specialists for manual review, where they can examine the evidence, record their decisions, and track outcomes. This keeps identity checks connected and traceable throughout the customer lifecycle, supporting compliance reviews and audits.

Businesses that need tighter control over sensitive data can deploy the platform on-premises or in a hybrid environment, keeping verification infrastructure and information handling aligned with their security policies, regulations, and data residency requirements.

“A successful identity check at onboarding is only the starting point. Months later, an account recovery request may require an organization to verify that it is still dealing with the same person. Businesses need to be able to decide when another check is necessary and explain the decisions they make. That is what we designed Regula IDV Platform to support,” says Ihar Kliashchou, Chief Technology Officer at Regula.

Regula IDV Platform awards

The 2026 Merit Technology Award adds to the company's history of recognition in identity trust. Earlier this year, Regula IDV Platform received:



Identity Verification Platform of the Year at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards. Recognition in the Fraud Prevention category at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.



Learn more about how Regula IDV Platform combines document authentication, biometric verification, and fraud prevention capabilities to help organizations verify identities and manage identity-related risks throughout the customer lifecycle.

About Regula

Regula is a global developer of identity verification (IDV) solutions and forensic devices, trusted by over 2,000 organizations across regulated industries worldwide. Regula IDV solutions deliver end-to-end document verification, biometric authentication, and identity lifecycle management. They enable organizations to prevent fraud by ensuring the integrity of every signal behind each decision. Built on 34 years of document forensics expertise, fully proprietary technology, and an in-house forensic laboratory, Regula maintains the world's largest template library of 16,000+ ID templates from 254 countries and territories. The company's technologies are deployed at 80+ border control authorities worldwide. Regula was recognized in the 2025 and 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Identity Verification.

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