LONDON PUMPKIN PATCH TO STAY OPEN AFTER DARK FOR SAFER HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREATING

London Pumpkin Patch, Children's Event London

Parsons Green London family attraction extends opening until 9pm, with pumpkins, Halloween lighting, live characters and sweets along Trick or Treat Lane

- Kate Love, Founder

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LONDON, 14 October 2026 - London Pumpkin Patch will stay open until 9pm on HALLOWEEN, Saturday 31 October, inviting families to dress up and enjoy Halloween-night trick-or-treating in a stress free, traffic-free setting on Parsons Green.

The London Pumpkin Patch will extend its opening by two hours on Halloween for a special evening of illuminated displays, live characters and doors with treats waiting behind them.

As daylight fades, thousands of pumpkins, Halloween displays, pathways and character areas will be specially lit, with seasonal sounds adding to the atmosphere across the urban pumpkin patch.

Families can explore the illuminated Patch and Trick or Treat Lane, knocking on doors and meeting characters from the original children's book, The Greatest Halloween Story That's Never Been Told. Pirates, goblins, skeletons, ghosts and ghouls will be waiting to greet them-with sweets at the ready.

The evening offers families a sub-urban-style Halloween experience in the city, away from road traffic and where all doors are participating with treats.

Friendly faces behind every door

The London Pumpkin Patch experience brings to life The Greatest Halloween Story That's Never Been Told, which follows Luna the Puppy on a Halloween-night adventure to find the legendary Werewolf of Halloween Eve.

Along the way, children encounter an eccentric cast including Reggie the Pirate, who needs treasure to save his ship; Greta the Goblin, who isn't nearly as grumpy as she pretends; Jangle the Skeleton, who loves music and dancing; Harold the Forgetful Ghoul, who can barely remember where he left his sweets; and Snoozy the Sleepy Ghost, who would generally rather nap than scare anybody.

Although the story features familiar Halloween creatures, its characters are funny, warm and welcoming, creating an experience designed for children to enjoy.

Event information

.Where: London Pumpkin Patch, Parsons Green, London

.When: Saturday 31 October 2026, open until 9pm

.Tickets and booking: Please remember to book Trick or Treat Lane to meet the characters and enjoy a stress-free Halloween.

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A video of families enjoying halloween in London at the London Pumpkin Patch with pumpkin picking, trick or treating and festive Halloween food and displays

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LONDON PUMPKIN PATCH TO STAY OPEN AFTER DARK FOR SAFER HALLOWEEN TRICK-OR-TREATING News Provided By Lyceum Digital October 14, 2026, 06:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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