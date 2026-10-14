Go Brewing Leads N.A. Medal Count With Four Medals At The 2026 Great American Beer Festival And World Beer Cup

Go Brewing's F*k'in Pum'kin Ale took silver and New School Sour took bronze at the 2026 Great American Beer Festival.

The Chicagoland brewery doubled up at both of the year's biggest beer competitions

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Go Brewing just set the beer competition medal pace for non-alcoholic beer. The Chicagoland brewery, the fastest-growing in the U.S.*, won two medals at the 2026 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) in Denver. That brings its 2026 total to four medals across the World Beer Cup and GABF, more than any other non-alcoholic brewery. F*k'in Pum'kin Ale won silver and New School Sour Berry won bronze, claiming two of the three podium spots in the Specialty Non-Alcohol Beer category.In April, Go Brewing's Nobody's Gonna Know took silver and New School Sour Berry took bronze in the Specialty Non-Alcohol Beer category at the World Beer Cup, one of the largest beer competitions in the world. In October, it did it again at GABF, where judges blind-tasted 7,267 entries from breweries across 49 states. Across the two competitions, 18 medals went to non-alcoholic beers. Go Brewing won four. No other N.A. brewery won more than two.The medals capped a big weekend in Denver, where Go Brewing also served as a Premier Pour Partner, pouring its non-alcoholic lineup, including Suspended in a Sunbeam Pilsner, a four-time World Beer Cup medalist.“Every beer we make has to stand up to any beer on the shelf, with or without alcohol. Four medals on the two biggest stages in beer tells us our team is doing exactly that. We brew every beer ourselves, test every batch meticulously and keep refining based on what our drinkers tell us. That's how a pumpkin ale and a sour, two of the hardest styles to get right without alcohol, end up on the podium. We're excited to add some hardware to the mantel back home and share a celebratory glass or two with a brew team that keeps on winning.” - Joe Chura, CEO & Founder, Go BrewingF*k'in Pum'kin Ale (GABF Silver Medal Winner) is brewed with real pumpkin and spices. It pours brown with a light haze and a light brown head. The aroma brings cinnamon, warm allspice, nutmeg, pie crust and pumpkin. It has moderate sweetness, a medium body and a light, tingly carbonation. It's the ideal pour for every fall occasion.New School Sour Berry (GABF Bronze Medal Winner) pours a bright pink-red with a light haze and a white head. Big ginger aromas lead, followed by orange, citrus, fruit and a hint of cranberry. It's mildly tart with subtle sweetness, no bitterness and a gentle sourness that lingers. The body is light, with medium carbonation and a clean, mouthwatering finish. New School has now medaled at both the 2026 World Beer Cup and GABF, adding to a list of honors for the sour series that includes the Best of Craft Beer Awards.Go Brewing is sold in nearly 10,000 stores, including Costco, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Kroger and Wegmans. Both medal winners are available at gobrewing and select retailers, but F*k'in Pum'kin is only available for a limited time. When it's gone, it's gone.*Ranked #1 fastest-growing brewery in America (15,000+ BBL) by the Brewers Association, 2025.About Go BrewingGo Brewing is a Chicago-based non-alcoholic brewery founded by Joe Chura - a technology entrepreneur and former automotive industry executive who applied his experience scaling to build one of the fastest-growing breweries in the United States. Go Brewing produces a full range of non-alcoholic craft beers designed to deliver on flavor and ritual, and brewed so you always Remember Tomorrow. The company is currently pushing the boundaries of what N.A. beer can be in partnership with Dan Churchill, and counts ultra-endurance athlete and bestselling author Rich Roll and Olympian, filmmaker, and actor Alexi Pappas among its strategic partners, alongside others across performance and culture. Chura calls this group The Team - a hand-picked roster of all-star operators, athletes, and creators assembled to build the best beer possible, together. LFGO. Visit gobrewing for more.MEDIA CONTACTPatrick Minogue | Go Brewing | 847.922.8908 |...

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Go Brewing Leads N.A. Medal Count with Four Medals at the 2026 Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup News Provided By Go Brewing October 14, 2026, 06:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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