COLLAB Relaunches As The Global Creator Venture Group, Opening Its Doors To Creators At Every Level

Influence, owned.

The company behind a growing portfolio of celebrity businesses unveils a new creator ecosystem spanning events, technology and venture.

- Danny WrightLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- COLLAB, the company behind creator-led consumer brands, today relaunches as The Global Creator Venture Group, opening up the expertise, network and opportunities it has built over the past five years to creators at every stage.COLLAB began working with some of the biggest names in culture through licensing and talent partnerships, then moved deeper into building brands alongside creators. It learnt a simple lesson: the real value comes when creators have a stake in what they build.Now COLLAB is building an ecosystem that gives more creators access to the people, knowledge, tools and opportunities needed to turn an audience into something bigger.The shift comes as the creator economy becomes increasingly concentrated. According to Gigapay's Global Creator Economy Report 2026, citing CreatorIQ, 62% of brand payments now go to the top 10% of creators, up from 53% in 2023.COLLAB wants to give the other 90% a way in.From licensing to ownership:COLLAB's first chapter was built around established talent. Its second was about turning creator influence into consumer brands. The next is about making those learnings accessible much further down the creator ladder.Rather than expecting every creator to launch a £1m brand on day one, COLLAB is creating entry points for each stage of the journey, whether a creator wants to understand how to build a brand, meet the right people, launch a product or scale something they already own.Danny Wright, CEO and Founder of COLLAB, said:“We started by licensing creator names. Then we learnt what happens when creators have real equity and a genuine stake in what they build. That changed how we thought about the whole model.“Not every creator needs the same thing. Some need knowledge, some need connections, some need a route to market and some are ready to build a business with us. The new COLLAB is designed to meet creators wherever they are.”A way in for every creator:Creator GURU is the entry point for creators who want to learn to build a brand without a huge budget or in-house team. Launching at creatorguru in late October, the membership will offer tools, templates, expert reviews and practical guidance drawn from COLLAB's experience of creating and scaling consumer brands.Creator Brands LIVE, taking place at indigo at The O2 on Thursday 11 February 2027, will bring the creator ecosystem into one room. Creators can learn from founders and industry experts, meet agencies and operators, and connect directly with investors, partners and brands.For creators ready to take products to market, BEYOND will be a premium marketplace built for creator brands. With live shopping at its heart, it will bring like-minded creator brands together in one destination to be discovered, sell and build deeper customer relationships.The first 75 founding brands on BEYOND will receive a share in the platform, giving them a stake in the marketplace they are helping to build. BEYOND is set to launch in the UK in early 2027, with further details to follow in the coming weeks.The new COLLAB:The Global Creator Venture Group will operate across six divisions:BRANDS: The venture studio behind COLLAB's consumer brands and Creator IP, turning influence into equity, ownership and lasting businesses.EVENTS: The live platform for the creator economy, bringing together the people, brands and capital shaping the industry through Creator Brands LIVE, The Build and more.TECH: Building the tools and platforms powering the next generation of the creator economy. Home to BEYOND and Creator GURU.AGENCY: Delivering brand, creative and campaign projects for creator and celebrity brands, as well as the businesses looking to work with them.CONNECT: Building the relationships that move the industry forward, through membership, introductions and access to the right partners and opportunities.FUND: Providing the capital behind the group, backing its brands, platforms and Creator IP vehicles through Fund I and co-investment.Danny Wright added:“The creator economy doesn't need another agency telling creators what to post. It needs more infrastructure around the businesses creators are building.That's what we're building with COLLAB. A place where you can come to learn, meet people, launch something, build something and ultimately own something.”

Becky Dixon

COLLAB

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COLLAB relaunches as The Global Creator Venture Group, opening its doors to creators at every level News Provided By COLLAB October 14, 2026, 06:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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