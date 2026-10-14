Insurance Corporation Of Belize Selects Agile FT's Native-AI Ubiquity And Sentinel As Its Next-Generation Insurance Core

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ICB to deploy to Agile FT's AI-native insurance operating platform and introduce executive intelligence across the business

- Dufy Nunez Jr, CEOBELIZE, BELIZE, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Insurance Corporation of Belize Ltd. (ICB) has signed with Agile Financial Technologies (Agile FT) to transition from Agilis Core Insurance Suite to Agilis Ubiquity, its AI-native insurance operating platform, and deploy Agilis Sentinel, its executive intelligence platform.Having operated on Agilis Core for over three years, ICB is moving beyond a conventional system upgrade towards a fundamentally different insurance operating model.Agilis Ubiquity is designed around outcomes rather than traditional modules, screens and transactions. It brings together insurance rules, information, AI, automation and governance, allowing insurance professionals to focus on customers, risk and decisions.For ICB, the platform will connect quotations, renewals, endorsements, claims, underwriting, pricing, reinsurance, finance, IFRS processes, risk accumulation, AML/KYC compliance and regulatory reporting within a unified operating environment. Its natural-language product builder will enable authorised teams to define and configure insurance products conversationally, reducing the complexity of launching new products and introducing changes. These capabilities aim to accelerate decisions, improve operational efficiency and deliver more consistent customer experiences across ICB's branches, agencies and digital channels.Dufy Nunez Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Insurance Corporation of Belize Ltd., said:“We did not want simply to replace our core system with a newer version of the same operating model. We wanted to rethink how technology could help our people work, make decisions and serve our customers and partners better.“Agilis Ubiquity builds on our experience with Agile FT while enabling us to embrace AI, automation and intelligence within the governance a regulated insurer requires. Responding faster to customer needs and bringing new products to market more efficiently are particularly important to us. This represents a significant investment in ICB's future.”Agilis Ubiquity automates routine processes while supporting professional judgement through intelligent recommendations, underwriting authorities, human oversight and comprehensive audit trails.Alongside the platform, ICB will introduce Agilis Sentinel, providing leadership with continuously evolving intelligence across underwriting, claims, risk accumulation, finance and service performance. By identifying emerging concerns, prioritising actions and assigning accountable owners, Agilis Sentinel helps management move beyond periodic reporting towards proactive, outcome-driven decision-making.Kalpesh Desai, President & CEO of Agile FT, said:“ICB's decision is particularly meaningful because they already know Agilis, our technology and our approach to insurance. Their decision to embrace Agilis Ubiquity is a significant validation of the direction we have taken.“When we created Agilis Ubiquity, we deliberately did not set out simply to rewrite Agilis Core on newer technology. We challenged the assumptions on which traditional insurance systems, including our own, had been built.“Insurance professionals should not spend their working lives navigating software. Increasingly, software should understand what they are trying to accomplish and bring the information, intelligence, controls, and insurance complexity together around them.“This philosophy extends beyond transactions. An insurer should be able to describe a new insurance product in natural language and have the platform translate that intent into covers, rules, and workflows. It should identify emerging risks, alert management to operational concerns and continuously learn from business decisions and outcomes.“Agilis Ubiquity and Agilis Sentinel bring together AI, automation, insurance intelligence and human judgement within a connected operating environment. We are delighted that ICB has chosen to continue its journey with us and embrace this new approach to insurance operations.”Importantly, Agile FT successfully demonstrated the migration of ICB's existing datasets, product mappings and processes from Agilis Core into Agilis Ubiquity before the agreement, establishing a practical pathway to modernisation while preserving ICB's operational foundations.The implementation is scheduled to go live in Q1 2027, marking an important milestone in ICB's technology transformation and its commitment to delivering faster, more intelligent, and customer-centric insurance services.

Kalpesh Desai

Agile Financial Technologies

+ +971 506513701

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Insurance Corporation of Belize Selects Agile FT's native-AI Ubiquity and Sentinel as its Next-Generation Insurance Core News Provided By Agile Financial Technologies October 14, 2026, 06:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.