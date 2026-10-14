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Examining Product Design, Manufacturing Capabilities, and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, October 14, 2026 - China's fastener industry serves a wide range of construction applications, including gypsum board partitions, suspended ceilings and prefabricated interiors. As building projects place greater emphasis on installation efficiency and specification consistency, drywall screw selection increasingly involves thread geometry, substrate compatibility, surface treatment and packing format.China is an important sourcing base for drywall screws, the fasteners used to secure gypsum boards to wood or metal framing. This review profiles five companies: NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO., LTD.; Cixi City Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.; Zhejiang Excellent Industries Co., Ltd.; Tianjin Xinruifeng Technology Co., Ltd.; and Xingtai Baysundor Nails Co., Ltd. Their published product portfolios cover different combinations of construction screws, general fasteners and related hardware.The companies are presented as a supplier overview rather than a market-share ranking. Their profiles draw on publicly available company information and product descriptions, while individual product specifications, certification status and manufacturing arrangements should be confirmed directly with each supplier.Industry Context: Drywall Screw Specifications in FocusMarket research estimates cited by DataHorizzon Research project the global drywall screws market to grow from USD 2.18 billion in 2025 to USD 3.04 billion by 2033. The same report estimates that residential construction accounts for 58% of demand. These figures are market projections rather than audited sales totals and should be interpreted accordingly.Product configuration remains important across conventional and prefabricated construction. A Gypsum Board Partition Drywall Screw may differ from a Ceiling Installation Drywall Screw depending on the framing material, board thickness and installation method. In light-gauge steel framing, a Light Gauge Steel Stud Drywall Screw typically requires a thread and point configuration suitable for the specified steel thickness. A Wood Stud Drywall Screw is generally selected according to the timber substrate and required holding performance.Standards and test results should be evaluated in context. DIN 18182-1:2015-11 concerns steel plate sections used in gypsum-board construction, rather than establishing the screw dimensions described in some product listings. Buyers seeking a DIN Standard Drywall Screw or an ANSI Standard Drywall Screw should request the applicable product standard, technical drawing and conformity documentation instead of relying on a standards reference alone.The Five Manufacturers1. NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO.,LTDNINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO., LTD. is a fastener manufacturer based in Yuyao, Zhejiang, China. Its published company profile identifies 2003 as its establishment year and describes experience in fastener development, manufacturing, trading and service. The company reports operating a 7,000 m2 facility with 50 employees, an annual output of 6,000 tons and an R&D team of two engineers. Export business accounts for approximately 90% of total sales, with South America, Africa and Russia identified as key markets.Its product portfolio includes screws, bolts, nuts, washers, anchors and wood screws in carbon steel and stainless steel, with products referencing DIN, ISO, ANSI and JIS standards. The company also accepts orders for non-standard and customized fasteners through OEM/ODM arrangements. Its published company profile references ISO 9001 and CE certification; buyers should confirm the applicable certificate scope and validity for the products concerned.Within the drywall screw category, the company's listed products include fine-thread, coarse-thread, black-phosphated and bugle-head configurations. Fine Thread Drywall Screw products are commonly used for light-gauge metal studs, while Coarse Thread Drywall Screw products are generally associated with wood studs, subject to the specific product rating. A Bugle Head Drywall Screw is designed to help the head seat into the board surface, while a Double Thread Drywall Screw should be evaluated against its technical drawing and intended application.The company's product range provides a basis for buyers comparing conventional screws with specialized options. A High Strength Drywall Screw should be supported by relevant mechanical test data, while a Black Phosphate Drywall Screw and a Zinc Plated Drywall Screw should be compared using documented coating specifications and corrosion-test results. For projects using automated installation equipment, a Collated Drywall Screw may also be considered after confirming strip geometry and compatibility with the intended auto-feed tool.The stated dimensional range for the company's drywall screws is 3.5 mm to 4.8 mm (#6 to #10), with lengths from 13 mm to 150 mm. The listed reference configuration uses C1022A case-hardened carbon steel, a bugle head and a Phillips #2 drive, with a minimum surface hardness of 550 HV and a core hardness of 300 to 450 HV. These specifications should be verified against the exact product and its supporting technical documentation before ordering.The company also accepts special-specification orders, creating a potential option for buyers sourcing drywall screws alongside anchors, bolts, nuts and washers. Its broader fastener portfolio may help consolidate product categories within a single purchasing arrangement. Product dimensions, material grades, available finishes, certification documents and shipping arrangements should be confirmed for the specific order.2. Cixi City Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd.Cixi City Zhencheng Machinery Co., Ltd., based in Zhejiang Province, lists drywall screws, self-tapping screws and self-drilling screws among its product offerings. Its range covers several construction fastener configurations, making it relevant to buyers sourcing screws for different installation requirements. For drywall applications, purchasers should confirm the intended substrate, thread type, point design and dimensional specifications to ensure compatibility with wood or metal framing.3. Zhejiang Excellent Industries Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Excellent Industries Co., Ltd. offers a range of fasteners, including drywall screws, self-tapping screws, self-drilling screws, chipboard screws and anchors. Its broader product portfolio is relevant to buyers sourcing multiple types of construction hardware. For projects involving prefabricated buildings or specialized material requirements, purchasers should verify the availability of the required screw dimensions, finishes and material grades, including stainless-steel options where specified.4. Tianjin Xinruifeng Technology Co., Ltd.Tianjin Xinruifeng Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2008 according to its published company information, focuses on fasteners such as drywall screws, chipboard screws, self-drilling screws and self-tapping screws. Its product information includes drywall screw catalogues and technical drawings, providing a basis for reviewing screw configurations before ordering. Buyers should confirm the applicable DIN or ANSI requirements, material and heat-treatment specifications, surface finish, and relevant inspection records for the selected products.5. Xingtai Baysundor Nails Co., Ltd.Xingtai Baysundor Nails Co., Ltd., based in Hebei Province, lists conventional drywall screws and collated drywall screws among its construction fastener products. Its published company information describes production processes that include wire drawing, cold heading, thread rolling, heat treatment and surface finishing. For bulk purchases, buyers should verify product dimensions, coating requirements and packing specifications; for collated screws, compatibility with the intended auto-feed installation tool should also be confirmed.How Buyers Compare Drywall Screw SuppliersAcross the five companies, six areas deserve particular attention during qualification.. Thread and substrate: Coarse-thread and fine-thread configurations should be selected according to the framing material and product specification.. Head and drive: Bugle-head geometry, drive type and dimensions affect seating and installation performance.. Material and heat treatment: A case-hardened specification should be supported by relevant material information and hardness test records.. Surface treatment: Black phosphate and zinc-plated finishes should be compared using documented coating details and corrosion-test results.. Standards and conformity: DIN or ANSI references should be linked to the exact product, drawing and applicable conformity documentation.. Packing and installation: Bulk and collated screws serve different workflows. Collated products require confirmation of strip geometry and compatibility with the intended auto-feed tool.For ceiling and partition applications, the screw must match the framing material, board assembly and installation instructions. Neither a generic strength description nor a product title alone establishes suitability.Thread Selection and Material VerificationThread selection is one of the most important steps in drywall screw purchasing. Coarse threads are commonly used for wood studs, while fine threads are commonly used for light-gauge metal studs. However, the correct choice depends on the specific screw design, stud thickness and product rating.Material selection also requires application-specific verification. Carbon-steel screws are common in interior drywall installations, but stainless-steel options may be considered where the environment or project specification requires them. Buyers requesting 304 Stainless Steel Drywall Screw or 316 Stainless Steel Drywall Screw products should confirm the actual material grade, availability and suitability for the intended application. These material descriptions should not be assumed to apply to every supplier's drywall screw range.Similarly, a Self-Drilling Drywall Screw, a High Strength Drywall Screw and a Case Hardened Drywall Screw DIN specification describe different product attributes or requirements; they are not interchangeable labels. A complete enquiry should identify the substrate, diameter, length, head and drive, thread type, point style, material, coating and applicable standard.Company StatementNINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO., LTD. describes its business as covering fastener development, manufacturing, trading and service, with products supplied to international markets and orders accepted for special specifications. Its published catalogue includes drywall screws alongside a broader selection of construction and industrial fasteners.For buyers, the practical next step is to confirm the required product SKU, technical drawings, inspection records, material details and packing arrangement with the supplier. These documents help establish whether the proposed product fits the project's requirements more reliably than general claims about quality or supply capability.Procurement ImplicationsThe choice between a broad fastener supplier and a more focused screw manufacturer depends on the order. Where drywall screws are purchased alongside anchors, bolts, nuts and washers, a broader portfolio may simplify sourcing and shipment coordination. For a project requiring a specific collated format or a tightly defined screw specification, product-level validation and tool compatibility may be more important than catalogue breadth.Before placing a bulk order, buyers should request an approved drawing, material and coating details, relevant inspection records, samples where appropriate, and confirmation of the applicable standard. Where corrosion performance is specified, the salt spray test method, duration and acceptance criteria should be agreed in advance.Closing OutlookChina's fastener sector offers international buyers a range of suppliers covering drywall screws and related construction hardware. The five companies reviewed here have different published product portfolios, from broader fastener assortments to dedicated drywall screw and collated screw categories. In 2026, a sound sourcing decision rests on matching the product specification to the installation environment and verifying the evidence behind material, coating, conformity and packing claims.

Tony

NINGBO WEIFENG FASTENER CO.,LTD

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Five Reputable Drywall Screw Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Fastening Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 06:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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