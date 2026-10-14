Azam Khan, Jauhar Trust Booked In Fresh Case Over Alleged Misuse Of Govt Funds

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) A fresh FIR has been registered against jailed Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and others over the alleged misuse of government funds and construction materials for works at Jauhar University in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur.

The case, registered on October 13 based on investigative information sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleges charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, and corruption.

The FIR includes sections 61, 316(5), and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 7, 13(1)(d), and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Officials said the ED shared information related to the investigation with the Uttar Pradesh Police under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The police will investigate the agency's allegations.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the estimated cost of construction of buildings on the Jauhar University campus is approximately Rs 494.46 crore. However, the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust's income tax returns show a total capital expenditure of Rs 78.32 crore between the financial years 2013-14 and 2024-25.

The agency claims that it has found a discrepancy of approximately Rs 416.14 crore between these two figures.

According to the investigative agency's allegations, funds and construction materials allocated for government purposes were allegedly used on the university campus.

In its complaint, the ED mentions construction works involving contractors worth approximately Rs 55.8 crore, government works worth Rs 23.41 crore, and works related to MLA and Legislative Council Area Development Funds worth Rs 6.60 crore. The total amount of these items is approximately Rs 85.81 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate has also questioned the authenticity of some donations received by the Trust. The agency suspects some funds were transferred to the Trust through contractors and shown as donations, officials said.

They mentioned that the investigation examined the alleged use of government funds and construction materials based on statements from relevant individuals and available documents.

Officials said the role of Azam Khan, the Trust, related contractors, and others will be investigated.

Further details are awaited.