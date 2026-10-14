Himanta Sarma Links Maa Kushmanda Worship With Fight Against Anaemia, Malnutrition

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 14 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday linked the worship of Maa Kushmanda during Navratri with the state government's efforts to combat anaemia and malnutrition among women and children, highlighting the role of Anganwadi centres under the Centre's POSHAN Abhiyaan.

In a message posted on X, CM Sarma said Maa Kushmanda, worshipped on the fourth day of Navratri, symbolises the source of life, health, nourishment and energy.

Drawing a connection between the day's religious significance and maternal and child health, the Chief Minister stressed that proper nutrition must begin during pregnancy and continue through a child's early years.

Under POSHAN Abhiyaan, Anganwadi centres across Assam provide supplementary nutrition, hot cooked meals, health check-ups and counselling to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls and children below six years of age, CM Sarma said.

He also underlined the contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers, who track beneficiaries to ensure that mothers and children receive the required support and that no one is left out of the welfare initiative.

Referring to this year's Poshan Maah campaign, the Chief Minister highlighted the message, "Hamari Anganwadi, Hamari Jimmedari", calling for collective responsibility in improving nutritional outcomes.

CM Sarma said that ensuring good nutrition should not be viewed merely as a government programme but as a shared responsibility of families and communities across the state.

Emphasising the link between maternal health and the well-being of future generations, he said healthy mothers raise healthy children and that well-nourished children are essential for building a stronger Assam.

The Chief Minister also urged people to use the occasion of Navratri to renew their commitment to eliminating anaemia and malnutrition among women and children.

Concluding his message, CM Sarma invoked the blessings of Maa Kushmanda, expressing hope that every household would be blessed with good health.

The message combines the religious significance of Navratri with a public health appeal, placing maternal and child nutrition at the centre of Assam's efforts to improve the well-being of its population.