India's Wholesale Inflation Stands At 11.39 Pc In September: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) India's wholesale price inflation (WPI) came in at 11.39 per cent in September against 9.92 per cent in August amid higher prices of fuel, crude petroleum, food articles and several manufactured products, according to provisional data released by the government on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities was at 112.5 in September from 110.8 in August.

However, the government said the final WPI for July remained unchanged at an index level of 110.0 with annual inflation also unchanged at 9.78 per cent.

Among major categories, inflation in primary articles stood at 8.67 per cent from 7.76 per cent a month earlier, while fuel and power inflation climbed to 25.85 per cent from 22.93 per cent, the ministry said.

Inflation in manufactured products -- which carry the highest weight in the index -- was at 9.76 per cent.

The ministry said major contributors to wholesale inflation during September included mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum and natural gas, coal and lignite, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, rubber and plastic products and electrical equipment.

In addition, the WPI Food Index recorded annual inflation of 8.66 per cent in September compared with 7.05 per cent in August.

Within the fuel basket, inflation in mineral oils stood at 40.02 per cent, while crude petroleum and natural gas recorded inflation of 57.32 per cent year-on-year.

Fuel and power prices overall rose to an index level of 110.5 in September from 108.3 in August, according to the official data.

Separately, the Output Producer Price Index (PPI) for all commodities rose to 112.5 in September from 110.8 in August.

Additionally, the trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI) for the manufacturing sector increased to 106.1 in September from 104.2 in August.

The final index of WPI (Base Year 2022-23) for the month of July 2026 has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 98.97 per cent, the ministry said.

"The provisional index of WPI (Base Year 2022-23) for the month of September 2026 has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 83.4 per cent," it added,

Notably, the government will release WPI, Output PPI and trial Input PPI data for October on November 16.