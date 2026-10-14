Who Is Neetu Bisht? Know About Influencer's Net Worth, Husband, Rawat Family Amid Maa Kali Reel Controversy

Social media influencer Neetu Bisht has landed in controversy after a video showing her dressed as Goddess Kali went viral. Hindu organisations in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, have objected to the reel and demanded that an FIR be registered against her. A complaint was reportedly submitted to the local police, alleging that the portrayal hurt religious sentiments. Amid the controversy, here is everything to know about Neetu Bisht, her husband, career and estimated net worth.

Who Is Neetu Bisht? Know About Her Career

Neetu Bisht is an Indian social media influencer, YouTuber, model and lifestyle content creator. She gained popularity through short-form videos before expanding her presence on Instagram and YouTube. Her content includes fashion, lifestyle updates, comedy videos, family moments and daily vlogs.

She reportedly began creating content on TikTok in 2018 before building her audience across other digital platforms. Over time, her videos featuring family members and husband Lakhan Arjun Rawat helped her connect with a wider audience.

Who Is Neetu Bisht's Husband?

Neetu Bisht is married to Lakhan Arjun Rawat, a social media influencer and content creator. The couple tied the knot on February 28, 2023, and frequently feature together in videos and family vlogs. Their content often revolves around their personal lives, lifestyle and everyday experiences.

What Is Neetu Bisht's Net Worth?

Neetu Bisht's exact net worth has not been independently verified. Some online estimates place her wealth between Rs 10 crore and Rs 15 crore, but these figures are speculative and should not be considered confirmed financial information.

Her potential income sources include YouTube advertising revenue, sponsored posts, brand collaborations and other digital projects. However, her actual earnings, assets and business income have not been publicly established.

Why Is Neetu Bisht Facing Backlash?

The controversy began after a reel showed Neetu dressed as Goddess Kali while walking through a market during Navratri. The video reportedly shows her interacting with children and asking them to greet her with a namaste. Another portion shows her eating momos while wearing the same costume.

Hindu organisations have alleged that the portrayal was inappropriate and hurt religious sentiments. Protesters have demanded an FIR and police action. However, the allegations remain claims made by the complainants, and a demand for an FIR does not confirm that a case has been registered.