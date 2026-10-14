MP Hospital Viral Video: Diarrhoea Patient's Elderly Mother Asked To Clean Hospital Floor WATCH

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Damoh has raised concerns about the misconduct of the hospital staff. The video that went viral shows the mother of a person with diarrhoea mopping the hospital floor. She said that after her son lost control of his bowel movements, the hospital staff told her to sweep the floor. It is said that the incident happened at the district hospital in Damoh, where 58-year-old Halki Bahu had gone to get medical care for her sick son in the middle of the night.

The woman, who lived in Simariya village in the Tejgarh region, said her son had diarrhoea. According to the reports, the patient lost control of his bowel movements while he was being treated, which made the floor dirty. Reports say that instead of calling a cleaner, hospital staff told the patient's mother to clean the area herself.

The woman can be seen cleaning a surface in the hospital hallway in the video that is going around. Reports say that when asked why she was doing the job, she said that she had been told to. She also said that a woman who was called "didi" or "madam" had asked her to clean up.

The Damoh hospital viral video has drawn attention to the treatment of patients' family members in public healthcare facilities. Concerned over the purported occurrence, several social media users have questioned why the patient's mother was allegedly given the task of cleaning the hospital grounds rather than designated sanitation personnel.

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मरीज़ की मां से लगवाया पोंछा!

दमोह के सरकारी अस्पताल में ५५ सफाईकर्मी हैं, हर महीने उनकी तनख्वाह पर लाखों खर्च होते हैं...लेकिन बीमार बच्चे की लाचार मां से अस्पताल का फर्श साफ करवाया गया Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 11, 2026

Additionally, several people have called for the staff person who reportedly gave the lady instructions to clean the area to be held accountable.

The Madhya Pradesh hospital news story has sparked a renewed conversation about staff responsibility, hospital hygiene, and patient respect. Although maintaining hygiene is crucial in hospitals, the event has sparked debate over how to manage such circumstances and whether or not attendants should be allowed to carry out tasks typically performed by cleaning personnel.

The video is still getting attention on the internet. However, an official investigation would be required to determine the incident's circumstances and the staff members' accountability. Based on the information that is currently available, there has been no formal reaction or disciplinary action.