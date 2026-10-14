Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh Hold Political Consultations In Bishkek

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh have discussed opportunities to expand trade, investment and industrial cooperation during political consultations in Bishkek.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh took place on October 13, 2026. The delegations were led by Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Tursunkulov and Bangladesh Deputy Foreign Minister Asad Alam Siam.

The sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within multilateral formats.

Particular attention was paid to practical cooperation, including the implementation of joint trade, economic and investment projects. The textile and pharmaceutical industries were identified as particularly promising areas for further cooperation.

The sides also discussed cultural and humanitarian ties, including the education of Bangladeshi students at higher education institutions in Kyrgyzstan.

For reference, Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh established diplomatic relations in 1992 and are preparing to mark their 35th anniversary in 2027. The diplomatic relations were established following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, as Bangladesh developed ties with the newly independent Central Asian republics.

Since then, the two countries have maintained diplomatic contacts and cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations. Bilateral cooperation has focused on trade, textiles, pharmaceuticals, education and cultural exchanges. Both countries are seeking to expand business contacts and student mobility, particularly in medical education.