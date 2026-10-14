Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh Sign 20272028 Foreign Ministry Cooperation Program

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh have signed a cooperation program between their foreign ministries for 2027-2028.

This was reported in a publication issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The program was signed following the second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, held in Bishkek on October 13, 2026.

According to the ministry, the sides also signed a memorandum of cooperation between the diplomatic academies of the two countries.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh is seeking to expand its diplomatic and economic engagement with Central Asia as part of efforts to diversify its foreign relations beyond its immediate South Asian neighbourhood. In October 2026, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir described Central Asia as a new area of focus for the country's foreign policy, citing opportunities for broader political, economic and strategic cooperation. Dhaka has also emphasized stronger links between South and Central Asia through trade, investment and transport connectivity.

Cooperation with Central Asian countries has increasingly included political dialogue and efforts to identify practical areas for economic engagement.

Bangladesh and Tajikistan, for example, discussed trade, investment, transport and interregional connectivity following their first foreign office consultations in July 2026.

Bangladesh has also highlighted Central Asia's experience in resolving border disputes through diplomatic dialogue, reflecting its interest in regional stability and multilateral cooperation.