Quadient Expands Agentic AI To Accounts Receivable, Turning Customer Emails Into Action

PARIS – Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announced the launch of its AR email agent, expanding agentic AI capabilities into Quadient's accounts receivable (AR) solution. The new capability reads incoming customer emails, identifies customer intent and prepares appropriate actions, helping finance teams reduce manual work while maintaining control over every customer interaction. Finance teams get a step change in productivity without giving up oversight. The launch is the latest step in Quadient's strategy to build finance automation around purpose-built AI agents rather than add AI features to legacy workflows. It extends an AI-native approach across the Quadient platform, spanning AR, accounts payable (AP), and customer communications management (CCM), to automate finance operations end to end and improve cash flow.

From inbox to action, natively

Every day, AR teams spend hours reading customer emails, interpreting requests and manually recreating those actions in their AR systems. As email volumes grow, repetitive work limits the time finance specialists can spend on resolving disputes, engaging customers and accelerating collections. Quadient's AR email agent removes this bottleneck. It triages emails and tickets, classifies payment commitments, invoice questions and disputes, and prepares the corresponding actions directly in the platform where AR teams already work. There is no separate tool and no copy-and-paste.

Automation with governance built in

Organizations decide how the agent operates, which actions are enabled, and where human reviewers step in. Every action remains visible and auditable.

“As cash becomes an increasingly strategic lever for business growth amid complexity, accounts receivable teams should be focused on improving cash flow, not recreating information from emails inside another system,” said Lilac Schoenbeck, Senior Vice President of Product for Quadient Digital.“The Quadient AR email agent combines the speed of AI with the confidence of human oversight, giving organizations the ability to automate repetitive work while maintaining complete visibility and control. This launch is an important milestone in our broader vision for bringing intelligent AI agents to finance operations.”

A connected, AI-native finance platform

The release of AR email agent marks the next milestone in Quadient's broader expansion of agentic AI across AR, AP and CCM. Quadient plans to introduce additional purpose-built capabilities that address workflow challenges unique to each discipline while creating a more connected digital platform. The AR email agent is globally available for opt-in today for Quadient AR customers. To learn more, visit quadient.com.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indexes. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

Contacts

Joe Scolaro, Quadient

Global Press Relations Manager

+1 203-301-3673

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