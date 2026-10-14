How CRO Collaboration Supports Synthetic Lethality Drug Discovery And Development

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WuXi AppTec supports synthetic lethal drug development by bringing together dependency validation, mechanism-aware drug discovery, translational pharmacology, and disease-relevant models through its integrated CRDMO platform. Synthetic lethality creates an opportunity to exploit vulnerabilities caused by specific molecular alterations in cancer, yet turning a promising interaction into a medicine remains difficult. PARP inhibitors in cancers with BRCA1/2-related DNA repair defects have shown what this approach can achieve. Extending that success to other targets requires researchers to answer three questions: Is the dependency robust across biological contexts? Can a drug exploit that vulnerability selectively while maintaining a workable therapeutic window? And does the relationship between mechanism, response, and molecular context continue to hold in disease-relevant models?WuXi AppTec Helps Validate Synthetic Lethal Dependencies Across Biological ContextsWuXi AppTec supports synthetic lethal drug discovery by helping researchers determine whether an initially promising dependency is robust enough to warrant further drug development. A strong signal in an initial functional screen may weaken when the tumor type, molecular background, or cellular state changes. Cells can also adapt through alternative pathways, making careful validation essential before a dependency moves forward.Jing Li, PhD, executive director at WuXi Biology, has described this context dependence as a central challenge in synthetic lethal research: an interaction that appears strong in one setting may become less important when the biological context changes. Addressing this challenge takes more than repeating the original screen. Researchers need to establish whether the effect is reproducible, whether it is driven by the proposed target relationship, and which biological factors determine where that dependency holds.WuXi Biology supports this work through complementary perturbation and mechanistic approaches. Target knockdown, knockout, and overexpression can help clarify the functional role of a candidate target, while isogenic cell lines provide controlled systems for examining target-related effects. Rescue studies can strengthen evidence of target specificity. Pathway analysis, functional characterization, and proteomic studies can then add insight into signaling, molecular interactions, on-target effects, and mechanism of action. Together, these approaches build multiple lines of evidence around a proposed synthetic lethal dependency before it moves into further drug discovery.WuXi AppTec Helps Translate Synthetic Lethal Dependencies into Selective PharmacologyWuXi AppTec supports the translation of validated synthetic lethal dependencies into drug candidates by evaluating whether compounds can preferentially exploit the vulnerable tumor context. For synthetic lethality, potency alone does not capture the full therapeutic concept. The drug candidate needs to reproduce the differential sensitivity created by a specific molecular alteration at achievable exposures while preserving a workable therapeutic window.A published MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor program shows how this challenge can be approached. MTAP deletion causes accumulation of methylthioadenosine (MTA), which increases sensitivity to PRMT5 inhibition. Earlier PRMT5 inhibitors showed limited ability to distinguish between MTAP-null and MTAP-WT cells. The program therefore focused on compounds designed to inhibit PRMT5 preferentially in the MTA-rich setting and assessed whether that mechanism translated into cellular selectivity together with suitable drug-like properties. The selected molecule ultimately showed approximately 15-fold selective killing of MTAP-null versus MTAP-WT cells.WuXi AppTec supported the program through chemical synthesis, peptide-displacement and cellular assays, and in vitro ADME and PK studies, contributing to the assessment of compound activity, selectivity, and developability during optimization. The work shows how chemistry, biology, and DMPK can be integrated around the underlying mechanism to test whether a synthetic lethal dependency can be translated into selective pharmacology suitable for further development.WuXi AppTec Helps Strengthen Synthetic Lethality Translation with Disease-Relevant Models and Integrated DataThrough WuXi Biology, WuXi AppTec supports synthetic lethality translation by using disease-relevant models and integrated pharmacological data to examine whether efficacy, mechanism, resistance, and biomarker relationships continue to hold as a program moves toward clinical development. This matters because a synthetic lethal dependency can vary with molecular background and may change as tumors adapt to treatment.WuXi Biology has established about 40 synthetic lethality-related tumor models associated with BRCA deficiency, including models designed to study resistance to PARP inhibitors. For emerging synthetic lethality targets such as PRMT5 and Werner syndrome helicase (WRN), it has also developed approximately 50 animal models across more than a dozen tumor types. These models can address different translational questions: whether efficacy changes with the relevant molecular background, whether resistance alters the dependency, and whether a proposed combination strategy still has a mechanistic basis after tumors adapt to treatment. Resistance models are especially useful because they allow these questions to be examined under treatment pressure rather than only in treatment-naive disease.Efficacy data become more meaningful when viewed alongside pharmacodynamic readouts, target engagement, biomarkers, and mechanism-of-action studies. Taken together, these measurements can show whether a drug produces the intended biological effect in vivo and whether that effect remains linked to the molecular feature used to define the vulnerable patient population.Key TakeawaysSynthetic lethal drug development begins with proving that the dependency is robust and reproducible. Candidate dependencies need to hold across relevant biological contexts and be supported by evidence of target specificity and mechanism before further drug discovery.WuXi AppTec supports this validation through complementary perturbation and mechanistic approaches. Target perturbation, isogenic systems, rescue studies, pathway analysis, functional characterization, and proteomics can provide multiple lines of evidence around a proposed dependency.The next challenge is translating that dependency into selective pharmacology. Mechanism-aware chemistry, cellular assays, and DMPK studies can help determine whether compounds preferentially act in the vulnerable tumor context while retaining suitable drug-like properties.Disease-relevant models and integrated pharmacological data help test whether the therapeutic hypothesis continues to hold during translation. BRCA-deficient, PRMT5-related, and WRN-related models can be used to examine how molecular context, resistance, efficacy, and mechanism remain connected as programs advance.

WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec

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