Intent HQ Appoints Gareth Evans As Chief Revenue Officer To Scale Intentone Globally

Gareth Evans, Chief Revenue Officer at Intent HQ

Experienced technology executive joins Intent HQ to lead global commercial growth, expand customer acquisition and bring IntentOne to more businesses.

- Jonathan Lakin, CEO, Intent HQLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Intent HQ, a customer intelligence company combining Edge AI, behavioural intelligence and agentic technology, has appointed Gareth Evans as Chief Revenue Officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the company expands the global reach of IntentOne.Gareth, who joined Intent HQ on 1 September 2026, leads Intent HQ's global commercial organisation. His appointment comes as the company focuses on scaling its commercial operations, expanding customer acquisition and making IntentOne accessible to more businesses, including the mid-market.With more than 25 years of experience across global technology markets, Gareth brings extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, cloud and enterprise software. He has held senior leadership positions at Oracle, Blue Prism, Alviere and Lendscape, building high-performing commercial teams, developing strategic partnerships and scaling revenue operations.Most recently, as Chief Revenue Officer at Lendscape, he led the transformation of the company's commercial function, securing 14 new customers in his first 12 months and contributing to double-digit company growth.Gareth Evans, Chief Revenue Officer at Intent HQ, said:“I'm delighted to join Intent HQ at such an exciting moment. The IntentOne solution has a unique ability to find the revenue opportunity hidden in customer behaviour and act on it at exactly the right moment, and with complete privacy built in. My focus now is to take that capability to many more businesses, from global enterprises to the mid-market, by building a commercial engine that is repeatable, data-driven and centred on the outcomes our customers care about.”Jonathan Lakin, CEO of Intent HQ, said:“We're focused on two things: understanding people, and making that understanding useful to the enterprises and AI agents that serve them. Models are becoming a commodity. Human context isn't. Gareth has spent his career helping enterprises adopt cutting-edge technology that changes outcomes. That's exactly what our customers need as they put human context to work, creating more value for their own customers and growing faster with less churn.”Gareth's appointment supports Intent HQ's ambition to bring its behavioural intelligence technology to organisations worldwide. Through IntentOne, Intent HQ helps businesses find the revenue opportunity in their customer data, and act on it at the moment of maximum relevance. IntentOne reads real-time behavioural signals, surfaces ranked commercial opportunities and activates personalised engagement, with privacy built into the architecture: personal data never has to leave the device.As Intent HQ broadens its go-to-market strategy, Gareth will play a central role in building a scalable commercial model, strengthening strategic partnerships and taking IntentOne into new customer segments and markets.

Colin White

Intent HQ

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Intent HQ Appoints Gareth Evans as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale IntentOne Globally News Provided By Intent HQ Ltd October 14, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications...



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