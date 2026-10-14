Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co.,Ltd.

A 2026 guide to leading cotton harvester manufacturers, technology and global sourcing.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rising labour costs, larger farm blocks and stricter lint-quality requirements are pushing cotton growers in China, Central Asia, the United States, Brazil and Africa toward full mechanization. Buyers are no longer asking only for a machine that picks cotton - they are asking which mechanical cotton harvester fits their row spacing, field size, ginning chain and after-sales reality.Shandong Swan Cotton Industry Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. ("Swan company"), headquartered in Jinan, Shandong, China, has become one of the most trusted names in this field, delivering self-propelled cotton harvesters, cotton processing machinery and whole-process solutions to more than 30 countries and regions. This PR roundup reviews ten reputable mechanical cotton harvester manufacturers in 2026 and what each of them does best.1. Shandong Swan Cotton Industry Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. (Swan company)Featured ManufacturerCompany profile: Founded in 2002 with a predecessor dating back to 1946, Swan is a listed company controlled by Shandong Supply and Marketing Cooperative and was listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Main Board in 2016 (Stock Code: 603029). It is a publicly traded leader in cotton processing machinery manufacturing, integrating R&D, precision manufacturing, marketing services and capital operation, and providing one-stop equipment for the whole-process mechanization, intellectualization and informatization of the cotton industry.Products: Six-row self-propelled bale type cotton harvester, four-row self-propelled bale type cotton harvester, four-row self-propelled basket type cotton harvester, three-row self-propelled bale type cotton harvester, three-row self-propelled basket type cotton harvester, double row and single row cotton harvester, tractor mounted cotton harvester, small cotton harvester and low cost cotton harvester - alongside grain combine harvester, corn wheat soybean combine harvester, maize corn harvester, tomato harvester and sorting and harvesting tomato harvester.Global footprint: Four major technology centers and production bases in Jinan (headquarters), Wujiaqu of Xinjiang, Hulunbuir of Inner Mongolia and Montgomery of the United States, plus 6 holding subsidiaries and 4 branch companies (technical service centers) covering the world's main cotton-producing areas. Swan ranks first in new market share of complete sets of cotton processing machinery both domestically and internationally.Innovation & certification: Holder of more than 190 national invention patents and participant in 25 national and industry standards, Swan is a National Key Little Giant Enterprise (Specialized, Refined, Unique and Novel) and a National Intellectual Property Advantage Enterprise, with over 30 provincial and ministerial honors including the National Second Prize for Progress in Science and Technology. Its machines carry China Compulsory Product Certification (CCC).After-sales service: Systematic one-stop solutions, technical consultation, installation and commissioning, operator training, spare parts supply and worldwide field support.2. John Deere (United States)Deere & Company, based in Moline, Illinois, is the global benchmark for high-capacity cotton harvesting with its CP690 and CS690 round-module cotton pickers. The main advantages are an enormous installed fleet, mature precision-agriculture electronics, strong resale value and a worldwide dealer and parts network. Commercial cotton harvester buyers on very large farms often compare Deere machines with imports when calculating cost per bale, though purchase price and lead times remain higher than Asian alternatives.3. Case IH (CNH Industrial, United States)Case IH, with its North American base in Racine, Wisconsin, is known for the Module Express 635 cotton picker with on-board module building and for advanced farming systems (AFS) precision guidance. Its strengths lie in harvesting efficiency, residue management and a well-organized service and dealer structure in the Americas and Australia. Growers who value integrated guidance, telematics and proven high-horsepower platforms often shortlist Case IH alongside John Deere.4. Xinjiang Machinery Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China)Based in Urumqi, Xinjiang, this engineering-driven institute-turned-manufacturer develops self-propelled cotton harvesters adapted to China's largest cotton belt, including film-mulched and densely planted fields. Its advantages include deep agronomic know-how, customization for local row configurations and fast regional service - a practical choice for growers in Xinjiang and neighbouring Central Asian markets.5. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. (China)Headquartered in Changsha, Hunan, Zoomlion entered agricultural machinery with substantial capital backing and now offers combine harvesters, tractors and cotton harvesting equipment for large-scale operations. Its strengths are smart-machine telematics, a wide domestic channel and consistent investment in automation. Buyers wanting a digital-ready fleet with strong financing options frequently evaluate this brand.6. YTO Group Corporation (First Tractor Company Limited, China)From Luoyang, Henan, YTO is China's veteran tractor builder and a household name in agricultural equipment. It supplies tractors, harvesters and tractor mounted cotton harvester configurations that suit medium-sized farms and mixed cropping systems. Key advantages are an extensive nationwide service network, abundant spare parts and a familiar operator experience.7. Modern Agricultural Equipment Co., Ltd. (CAAMS, China)Based in Beijing and affiliated with the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences machinery research system, this company bridges laboratory research and factory production. Its portfolio covers cotton, maize corn harvester and grain harvesting equipment, making it a reference partner for buyers who need engineering adaptation, trial programmes and new-model validation before volume purchase.8. Jiangsu World Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)Operating from Jiangsu Province, World Agricultural Machinery is a high-volume harvester producer known for cost-effective, quickly delivered machines. Its advantages are competitive pricing, standardized components and expanding export channels - attractive for cooperatives seeking a low cost cotton harvester or a small cotton harvester for fragmented fields.9. Tashkent Tractor Plant (TTZ, Uzbekistan)TTZ is Central Asia's largest agricultural machinery producer, supplying tractors and harvesting equipment tailored to the region's cotton and grain systems. Its strengths are regional spare-parts logistics, government-supported service programmes and price levels suited to local farm budgets, which makes it a natural reference for cotton mechanization projects across Central Asia.10. Shandong Wuzheng Group Co., Ltd. (China)Based in Rizhao, Shandong, Wuzheng is an integrated agricultural machinery and vehicle group with a broad harvester and tractor portfolio. Its advantage lies in mid-market pricing, robust domestic distribution and dependable after-sales for small and medium farms. It is frequently compared with Swan when buyers balance budget against automation level.How to choose the right cotton harvester: Match row count to your planter (six-row, four-row, three-row, double row or single row), decide between bale type and basket type material handling, confirm whether a self-propelled cotton harvester or a tractor mounted cotton harvester suits your fleet, and verify that the supplier can deliver parts, training and seasonal service. For whole-process cotton projects, Swan company provides both harvesting and downstream processing equipment, so a single partner can cover field to gin.Talk to Swan about your 2026 cotton harvesting plan. Request a configuration proposal, field trial or spare-parts quotation from Shandong Swan Cotton Industry Machinery Stock Co., Ltd. (Swan company), Jinan, China.Website: | WhatsApp: Pat +8613791009388, Eric +8615169092038 | Email: pat_666@163 / ericwong9527@163

Pat Yang

Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co.,Ltd.

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Ten Reputable Mechanical Cotton Harvester Manufacturers 2026: Empowering Automated Cotton Harvesting News Provided By Htnxt October 14, 2026, 06:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry



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