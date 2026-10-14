Peli Products Introduces Next-Generation Protectortm Cases Built On New HPXPTM Polymer Technology

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The next evolution of the iconic Protector Case delivers enhanced impact resistance, building on the legendary protection trusted for more than 50 years.

- Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing ManagerBARCELONA, SPAIN, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Peli Products, today announced the launch of its Next-Generation ProtectorTM Case range, introducing the company's new HPXPTM polymer formulation. Delivering higher impact resistance, improved dimensional stability and enhanced UV performance, the new material advances the protection offered by the industry's benchmark protective case while preserving the waterproof, crushproof and dustproof performance professionals around the world have relied on for over five decades.For more than 50 years, Peli Protector Cases have protected mission-critical equipment across defence, emergency services, industrial, scientific, media and outdoor applications. The introduction of HPXPTM represents the most significant evolution of the Protector platform in years, strengthening the very foundation of the case through measurable improvements in material performance.The new HPXPTM polymer formulation provides higher impact resistance, better dimensional stability and improved UV performance with enhanced colour fastness, helping cases maintain their strength and appearance throughout years of demanding use. By focusing on the material itself, Peli has further strengthened the protection professionals depend on when transporting valuable equipment in the harshest environments.Alongside the new material technology, the Next-Generation Protector platform introduces a modular ecosystem designed to improve organisation and workflow. The new GridPointTM Panel, ModPakTM Utility Pouches and ModLightTM Pivot help users configure, organise and access equipment more efficiently. Selected models also feature redesigned push-button latches and an upgraded wheel system for improved usability."Protector has been trusted for more than 50 years because it delivers uncompromising protection," said Ebru Doyuran, Product Marketing Manager at Peli Products. "With our new HPXPTM polymer formulation, we've made our strongest case even stronger, giving professionals even greater confidence when protecting their most valuable equipment."For further information, visit Peli.

Anna Smith

Peli Products, S.L.U.

+34 934 67 49 99

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Peli Products Introduces Next-Generation ProtectorTM Cases Built on New HPXPTM Polymer Technology News Provided By Peli Products, S.L.U. October 14, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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