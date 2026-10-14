Bidshakti Launches AI Platform To Find Government Tenders And Build Bid Packs In One Click

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BidShakti Launches AI Platform That Surfaces the Right Government Tenders Each Morning and Builds a Submission-Ready Bid Pack in One Click.

AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BidShakti, the AI-powered government tender platform from AveoSoft, today announced its public launch. The platform scans every major Indian procurement portal, surfaces only the tenders that fit a business, confirms where that business is eligible, and prepares a complete, submission-ready bid pack in a single click.Government tendering in India has always been slow and scattered. Opportunities sit across dozens of systems such as GeM, the Central Public Procurement Portal, and the separate e-procurement portals run by individual states. Many capable businesses lose work for reasons that have nothing to do with capability. They never saw the tender in time, or they spent days assembling paperwork only to be disqualified on a single clause they missed.Know about the right tenders early each morningBidShakti was built to close that gap. Through its mobile app, the platform sends a push notification every morning, around 7 AM, with the day's matched tenders. A business owner can open the alert, read the opportunity, and decide whether to bid early in the day, often before competitors have even noticed the tender is live. Deadline reminders and corrigendum alerts follow automatically, so nothing slips.From opportunity to submission-ready bid pack in one clickFor every opportunity, BidShakti gives a clear Go or No-Go read on eligibility, checked line by line against the company's own documents, with each condition marked as meets, does not meet, or needs input. When it is a Go, the platform assembles the annexures, declarations, and full document set in the exact order the portal requires. The result is a submission-ready bid pack in a single click, a process that used to take days of manual work. The full flow is explained on the how it works page.“Most businesses do not lose government tenders because they are not capable. They lose because the process is slow, scattered, and full of small mistakes,” said Deval Chauhan, Founder of BidShakti.“We built BidShakti so that any business, big or small, can set up once and have the right opportunities come to them, already checked for eligibility and ready to submit.”Availability and pricingBidShakti is available now at bidshakti. Its pricing is built to be easy for early adopters. The Track plan starts at Rs. 199 per month to discover and follow the right tenders, and the Win plan is Rs. 599 per month for full eligibility insights and one-click bid pack preparation. Both are introductory early-bird rates and are exclusive of GST. A done-for-you assisted bidding service is also available for teams that prefer a hands-off experience.About BidShaktiBidShakti is an AI-powered government tender platform that helps Indian businesses discover opportunities, check their eligibility, and prepare submission-ready bid documents without manual effort. It combines all-India tender coverage across GeM, the Central Public Procurement Portal, and state e-procurement portals with AI-driven matching and Go or No-Go eligibility insights. BidShakti is a product by AveoSoft.

Deval Chauhan

BidShakti

+91 76000 55220

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BidShakti Launches AI Platform to Find Government Tenders and Build Bid Packs in One Click News Provided By BidShakti October 14, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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