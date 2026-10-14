Intent To Undermine Trust In India's Democratic Institutions: Harvard Community Rejects Alumni Statement

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) A wide cross-section of the Harvard community on Wednesday expressed concern over the 'negative public discourse' and 'concerted campaign' against India's constitutional institutions, in light of the ongoing Delhi protests against the Election Commission and 'vote chori', and also dubbed the assertions by the university's alumni as“alarming and troubling”.

The Harvard Community, including lawyers, policymakers, civil servants, scientists and academicians, has voiced strong opposition to alleged attempts at using Harvard University's name to lend credibility to a political campaign without appropriate authorisation.

“In moments such as these, silence cannot be an excuse for indifference,” said many Indian citizens associated with Harvard and other famed Universities, who are signatories to this statement.

This comes a day after about 100 Harvard University alumni comprising students, faculty and staff members condemned the crackdown on the CJP-led protests in the national capital on October 10, while alleging police brutality and violation of constitutional rights.

The signatories to the Harvard community statement expressed deep concern over attempts to malign institutions, such as the Election Commission of India, the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, and Parliament.

They also took strong exception to the language used to describe India as being under“siege” and to characterise constitutional authorities as“thieves” or“compromised”.

“This raises serious concerns about the intent to undermine public trust in democratic institutions,” the statement said.

It further said that the law enforcement agencies are expected to undergo fair scrutiny, but sweeping accusations and abusive rhetoric cannot be a substitute for evidence.

It also calls for respecting the Constitution, the rule of law, and civil liberties at all times, not just when it suits one's interests.

“Our commitment must remain to the Constitution, not convenience; to justice, not selective outrage; and to democratic institutions, not the politics of accusation,” it said.

Notably, a day ago, the Harvard Club of India came out with a clarification that it did not endorse or issue any statement from the University regarding the ongoing protests in Delhi.

The club distanced itself from the reported Harvard alumni letter and said the statement did not represent the organisation's official position, hinting that it was rather their personal opinion.