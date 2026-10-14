BJP Leader Robbed Of Rs 50 Lakh At Kanpur Farmhouse Hours After Taking Charge Of New Party Responsibility

MENAFN - IANS) Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 14 (IANS) BJP leader Ramesh Yadav's celebrations following his appointment as State Secretary of the party's Pichhda Morcha (Backward Classes Wing) were overshadowed by a late-night robbery at his farmhouse in Kanpur, where masked assailants tied him up and escaped with cash and valuables worth approximately Rs 50 lakh.

Yadav had returned to his farmhouse in the Sen-Paschim Para area after a busy day in Lucknow, where he formally assumed his new responsibility. The property, situated around 15 kilometres from Kanpur city, became the scene of the robbery when unidentified men allegedly broke in around midnight.

According to Yadav's statement to the police, the intruders overpowered him shortly after entering the premises and restrained his hands and feet. They subsequently searched the house and fled with cash and other valuables estimated to be worth Rs 50 lakh.

The incident has raised concerns as the victim is a political functionary associated with the ruling BJP. Police officials reached the farmhouse during the night and began investigating the circumstances surrounding the crime.

Yadav was appointed State Secretary of the BJP's Pichhda Morcha on October 1 and assumed charge in Lucknow on Monday, October 12. He returned to Kanpur later that evening before the alleged robbery took place.

He has previously served three terms as a block in-charge, while his wife, Shashi Yadav, has also held the position. Ramesh Yadav contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from the Bithoor constituency as a candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He subsequently joined the BJP and was given the state-level organisational responsibility.

Following the incident, senior police officials visited the farmhouse to assess the situation and oversee the investigation. Joint Police Commissioner, Dr Vipin Tada and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary were among the officers who reached the scene, accompanied by a police team.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the farmhouse and nearby locations to establish the movements of the suspects and identify those involved.

Police have also questioned several people connected with the property. Reports indicate that around 14 individuals, including four security guards, four gunmen and a driver, have been brought in for questioning as part of the investigation.

The identities of the alleged robbers remain unknown, and the police are continuing efforts to trace the suspects and recover the stolen property.