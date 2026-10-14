'Anupamaa' Actor Paras Kalnawat Returns To TV With 'Apsara': Had Taken A Break To Explore Web Space

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Actor Paras Kalnawat, who is known for starring in the show 'Anupamaa', is gearing up for his return to the small screen with the upcoming supernatural saga, Apsara, alongside Samiksha Jaiswal and Anushka Merchande.

The actor revealed that he had taken a break from TV to explore the web space and realised that he missed working on the small screen.

Opening up about his return, Paras said:“Returning to Star Plus after almost three to four years feels like coming back home. 'Anupamaa' gave me a big break and was a turning point in my career, so this channel will always be special to me.”

“I had taken a break from television to explore the web space, but somewhere along the way, I realised how much I missed doing TV shows. Television has been such a big part of my life, and just around that time, I got the call for 'Apsara'.”

Paras will be sporting a new look for the show.

“In terms of my look, I'm trying a slightly rugged appearance on screen for the first time. Over the past year and a half, I've lost around 15–18 kilos and worked on building a leaner, more muscular physique. 'Apsara' will be the first time audiences see me in this look, and I'm excited about that,” he shared.

Produced by Mukta Dhond, the show draws inspiration from Samudra Manthan, weaving a story where the responsibility of safeguarding the Amrit from evil forces collides with the need to protect loved ones. For Paras, the show also marks a special return to Star Plus, nearly four years after Anupamaa.

Excited about the collaboration, he adds,“I've wanted to work with Mukta ma'am for a very long time, so I'm happy that it's finally happening. Working with Samiksha and Anushka has also been lovely.”

Apsara premieres on October 21 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.