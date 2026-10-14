Navratri 2026: Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt - 7 Bollywood-Inspired Hairstyles For Garba Night

Looking for the perfect Garba night hairstyle? Explore 7 Bollywood celebrity-inspired hair ideas, from sleek buns and soft waves to traditional braids and voluminous curls, for Navratri 2026.

Navratri celebrations calls for vibrant chaniya cholis and statement jewellery pieces along with Garba dance moves. The perfect hairstyle is all you need to make your festive look even more appealing. With romantic waves, sleek buns, and even traditional braids, Bollywood stars provide many ways to create a style that is not only beautiful but also comfortable during dances.

From choosing a traditional Gujarati style to opting for an updated festive look, you can find inspiration in these seven hairstyles inspired by celebrities who will help you prepare for Garba night.

If you want your Garba costume and earrings to be the focal point of attention, then choose a sleek bun which can be created with a centre parting and some decorative pins.

Romantic soft waves will bring romance into your Navratri celebration style. You just need to curl your hair and brush it out so that your style looks effortless. Such a hairstyle will complement your embroidered chaniya choli along with oxidised jewellery perfectly.

Having a long braid will be ideal for your entire night of dancing to Garba and Dandiya music. You can opt for a thick braid that is decorated with some flowers or colorful hair accessories to match your attire.

Wanna make your hair pop during the party pictures? Then get yourself some voluminous curls inspired by the glamorous hairstyles of Janhvi Kapoor. Just use some lightweight styling products to help define your curls without weighing them down.

Half-up braided hairstyle is perfect for Garba nights if you want to add something traditional. Start with a low or medium high ponytail and make a braid with the hair. Pair with bright outfit and some eye-catching accessories.

If you are not able to choose between an open hairstyle and an updo hairstyle, then go for a half-up and half-down look. Secure your top part of the hair with a fancy clip while the other part hangs freely in loose waves. You can also decorate the upper part with some accessories or flowers.

To make a statement on this festive occasion, go for a statement braid adorned with some ribbons, flowers, or hair jewelry.