JPM, Citi, Wells Fargo Or Goldman Sachs: Which Big Bank Is The Better Buy After Q3 Results?



According to Gina Martin Adams, chief market strategist with HB Wealth, the banking results were“a little bit disappointing” for a market that was“anticipating much better.”

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Tuesday reported a combined $56.5 billion of net interest income for the third quarter. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, reported net interest income of $3.77 billion, down 2%, as interest expense grew faster than interest income.

Third-quarter earnings season kicked off Tuesday, with big banks reporting results.

Goldman Sachs (GS), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) posted their prints, with shares of all closing in the red with results“a little bit disappointing” for a market that was“anticipating much better,” Gina Martin Adams, chief market strategist with HB Wealth, told Reuters.

Big Banks Posted Mixed Q3 Results

Goldman Sachs reported net revenue of $18.68 billion and earnings per share of $17.01, beating estimates. Net profit rose 29% to $5.29 billion. A 72% surge in equities revenue and a 21% increase in investment banking fees drove growth.

Citigroup's net income rose 40% year-over-year to $5.25 billion, or $2.85 per share, while revenue increased 8% to $23.85 billion. Growth in services, wealth management and investment banking supported its performance, while trading revenue declined sequentially and higher rewards and loan-loss provisions pressured credit card profitability.

Wells Fargo posted total revenue of $21.87 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and profit of $5.95 billion, or $1.87 per share, beating EPS estimates but missing revenue forecasts. Average loans and deposits each grew 11%, but higher provisions for credit losses and weaker-than-expected revenue weighed on results. The bank expects fourth-quarter net interest income of about $13 billion and full-year 2026 net interest income of roughly $50 billion.

JPMorgan Chase reported revenue of $50.17 billion, up 8% year-over-year, and $15.3 billion in net income, or $5.57 per share, posting a rare miss from consensus estimates. Equity trading revenue surged 49%, investment banking fees rose 14%, while fixed-income revenue fell 4%. Credit costs reached $2.7 billion. The bank raised its 2026 net interest income outlook to $106.2 billion and projected approximately $107 billion for 2027.

Net Interest Income Surges For Three Banks

Three American banks set new highs for interest earned from lending even as benchmark interest rates rose and pushed up borrowing costs.

JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Tuesday reported a combined $56.5 billion of net interest income for the third quarter.

JPMorgan Chase reported net interest income of about $27.1 billion, up 13% year over year, and raised its full-year 2026 forecast to $106.2 billion, with a preliminary outlook of $107 billion for 2027.

Citigroup's net interest income increased 14% year-over-year to $17 billion, supported by growth in lending and deposits.

Wells Fargo's net interest income rose 5% to $12.52 billion, driven by higher loan and investment securities balances. It now expects about $13 billion in the fourth quarter and roughly $50 billion for full-year 2026.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, reported net interest income of $3.77 billion, down 2%, as interest expense grew faster than interest income.