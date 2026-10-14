'Don't Be Afraid': Saudi Boy Comforts Sister As Security Alert Sounds In Viral Video

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

In life-threatening situations, a calm response can make all the difference. And amid repeated attacks on Saudi Arabia, a video of a young Saudi boy comforting his little sister as a security alert sounds has gone viral, winning hearts online.

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The Kingdom has been a target of repeated attacks by the Iran-backed Houthi group during the past week. The deadliest strike was on October 10, when 13 people lost their lives and over 300 others were injured in a Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Early on October 14, the Saudi-led Coalition announced intercepting a cruise missile and a drone in the Riyadh region.

Residents of Saudi Arabia receive alerts on their photos when there is a missile or drone threat in their area, urging them to remain calm and follow official instructions. For the Saudi boy in the viral clip, the first reaction to one of these phone alerts was not to panic or run in fear. The boy, who was lying down in the living room, immediately looked at his sister to check on her.

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When his sibling shouts: "Alert!", the boy tells her: "It's ok. Don't be afraid. Nothing will happen. We are in Saudi Arabia. Don't be afraid". Watch the following video:

Netizens lauded the young boy's courage and feeling of responsibility towards his family in times of danger. Turki Al Sheikh, head of Saudi Entertainment Authority, reshared the clip, praising the boy's action. "Well done! Habibi," he wrote.

In an interview with a local media outlet, the boy, named Abdullah, said the first thing he thought when he heard the alert was his sister, Amira. "I was not afraid". The children's father commented on the video by saying he was keen to teach his son to trust in the Kingdom's strong defences.

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