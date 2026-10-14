42-Year-Old Man With Severe Heart And Leg Artery Blockages Undergoes Complex Angioplasty At Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 13th October 2026: A 42-year-old man, Gaurav Mehta (name changed), from Kolkata presented with shortness of breath on exertion and severe calf muscles pain while walking, was found to have significant blockages not only in the arteries of his heart but also in both lower limbs. Dr Prof. Partha Sarathi Banerjee, Senior Interventional Consultant Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Salt Lake, successfully performed complex angioplasty using a stent and drug-eluting balloon, restoring normal blood flow within the arteries. The operation lasted for more than 3 hours.
Mr Mehta had multiple cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure, smoking and excess weight. His hearts pumping function was around 40%, while his ECG did not show any critical changes. However, clinical examination revealed very weak pulses in both lower limbs, raising suspicion of serious peripheral arterial disease. Considering his symptoms and examination findings, it was decided to perform angiography to evaluate both the coronary arteries supplying the heart and the arteries supplying the legs.
His angiography revealed extensive vascular disease. The left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery had a long-segment blockage of approximately 90%, while the right coronary artery was completely blocked. Further evaluation showed that the renal arteries were normal. However, the right superficial femoral artery was completely blocked, while the corresponding artery in the left leg was also critically narrowed.
Dr Prof. Partha Sarathi Banerjee said, The patient came with Leg muscles pain on walking & chest discomfort with history smoking & Hypertension. His angiography revealed one major coronary artery (LAD) 90 % Block & Right coronary artery 100% block (CTO), LOWER LIMB arteries (SFA)on both sides were total & 95% blocked on right & left sides respectively. We successfully performed Balloon dilatation & stent deployment and DEB dilatation in LAD artery & Right SFA in same sitting. He is doing well and is recovering steadily. The patient with severe coronary artery disease and bilateral peripheral arterial disease was managed through a carefully same sitting interventional procedures, particularly because raised serum creatinine required doctors to balance vascular treatment with protection of kidney function, added Dr Prof Banerjee.
Since the patient had elevated creatinine, the medical team decided against treating both legs during the same sitting to minimise the amount of contrast dye used and reduce the potential risk to kidney function. Following the coronary intervention, doctors treated the completely blocked artery in the right leg. A guidewire was carefully passed across the blockage, followed by balloon dilatation. A drug-coated, self-expanding stent (ELUVIA) was then deployed across the long blocked segment, successfully restoring blood flow to the right lower limb.
The patient remained stable and comfortable following the procedure.
About Manipal Hospitals:
Manipal Hospitals is one of Indias leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is Indias largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
Mr Mehta had multiple cardiovascular risk factors, including high blood pressure, smoking and excess weight. His hearts pumping function was around 40%, while his ECG did not show any critical changes. However, clinical examination revealed very weak pulses in both lower limbs, raising suspicion of serious peripheral arterial disease. Considering his symptoms and examination findings, it was decided to perform angiography to evaluate both the coronary arteries supplying the heart and the arteries supplying the legs.
His angiography revealed extensive vascular disease. The left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery had a long-segment blockage of approximately 90%, while the right coronary artery was completely blocked. Further evaluation showed that the renal arteries were normal. However, the right superficial femoral artery was completely blocked, while the corresponding artery in the left leg was also critically narrowed.
Dr Prof. Partha Sarathi Banerjee said, The patient came with Leg muscles pain on walking & chest discomfort with history smoking & Hypertension. His angiography revealed one major coronary artery (LAD) 90 % Block & Right coronary artery 100% block (CTO), LOWER LIMB arteries (SFA)on both sides were total & 95% blocked on right & left sides respectively. We successfully performed Balloon dilatation & stent deployment and DEB dilatation in LAD artery & Right SFA in same sitting. He is doing well and is recovering steadily. The patient with severe coronary artery disease and bilateral peripheral arterial disease was managed through a carefully same sitting interventional procedures, particularly because raised serum creatinine required doctors to balance vascular treatment with protection of kidney function, added Dr Prof Banerjee.
Since the patient had elevated creatinine, the medical team decided against treating both legs during the same sitting to minimise the amount of contrast dye used and reduce the potential risk to kidney function. Following the coronary intervention, doctors treated the completely blocked artery in the right leg. A guidewire was carefully passed across the blockage, followed by balloon dilatation. A drug-coated, self-expanding stent (ELUVIA) was then deployed across the long blocked segment, successfully restoring blood flow to the right lower limb.
The patient remained stable and comfortable following the procedure.
About Manipal Hospitals:
Manipal Hospitals is one of Indias leading integrated healthcare providers serving ~ 8 million patients annually, focussed on providing accessible, high-quality healthcare services. Manipals integrated network today has a pan-India footprint of 50 hospitals with over 13,400 licensed beds across 14 States & Union Territories. The network is Indias largest multispecialty hospital network by bed capacity, supported by a talented pool of 11,000+ doctors and an employee strength of over 25,000. With a commitment to provide patient-centric care, Manipal Hospitals combines clinical expertise with advanced technology, research and innovation to serve a multitude of patients across the globe. Its continued focus on clinical quality and operational excellence is reflected in its NABH accreditation, with several of its hospitals also accredited by NABL and recognised for its excellence in nursing and emergency care.
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