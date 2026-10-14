Raffles Udaipur Welcomes The Festive Season With 'The First Notes Of The Season' Cake Mixing Ceremony
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2026: As the festive season draws near, Raffles Udaipur, a luxury hotel in Udaipur set on a private island, invites guests to come together for 'The First Notes of the Season', a traditional cake-mixing ceremony followed by an elevated high tea. Taking place on October 18, 2026, from 5:00 PM onwards at the resort's Barefoot Lawn, the celebration marks the beginning of the festive season with warmth, togetherness and a touch of indulgence, set against lush greenery and sweeping lake views.
Rooted in the spirit of anticipation and shared celebration, cake mixing brings people together in preparation for the festivities ahead. The coming together of ingredients and the joy of participation make it an occasion that is as much about creating memories as it is about welcoming the season. At Raffles Udaipur, this time-honoured ritual will be complemented by an elevated high tea, reflecting the resort's approach to fine dining and thoughtfully curated culinary experiences in an elegant open-air setting.
Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "The festive season is a time for bringing people together, celebrating cherished traditions and creating memories that stay with us long after the celebrations have passed. At Raffles Udaipur, we believe that the most meaningful experiences are those that bring people closer. 'The First Notes of the Season' reflects this very spirit, allowing us to welcome the season through a tradition that celebrates togetherness, shared joy and the warmth of coming together. We look forward to welcoming our guests for an evening of cake mixing and elevated high tea, surrounded by the natural beauty and tranquility of our island setting."
Located on a private 21-acre island on Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur offers a distinctive lakeside resort experience, bringing together personalised hospitality, elegant architecture and contemporary luxury. Guests arrive at Raffles Lakeshore before embarking on a private boat journey to the island, where landscaped gardens and expansive lake views create a memorable sense of arrival. With 137 luxury rooms and suites across the resort, including 101 on the island and 36 at Raffles Lakeshore, the property offers refined accommodation alongside distinctive dining experiences, a luxury spa, wellness offerings and thoughtfully curated luxury experiences in Udaipur. Its picturesque island setting also makes it a sought-after destination for celebrations and destination weddings in Udaipur.
Bringing together a cherished festive ritual, an elevated high tea and the natural beauty of its surroundings, the evening reflects the ethos of Raffles Udaipur, where a strong sense of place, meaningful traditions and personalized hospitality come together to shape memorable experiences.
Through 'The First Notes of the Season', Raffles Udaipur ushers in the festive calendar with a celebration that honors tradition while embracing the art of bringing people together. The experience offers an invitation to welcome the season through shared rituals, thoughtful hospitality and memories waiting to unfold.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
Rooted in the spirit of anticipation and shared celebration, cake mixing brings people together in preparation for the festivities ahead. The coming together of ingredients and the joy of participation make it an occasion that is as much about creating memories as it is about welcoming the season. At Raffles Udaipur, this time-honoured ritual will be complemented by an elevated high tea, reflecting the resort's approach to fine dining and thoughtfully curated culinary experiences in an elegant open-air setting.
Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Raffles Udaipur, said, "The festive season is a time for bringing people together, celebrating cherished traditions and creating memories that stay with us long after the celebrations have passed. At Raffles Udaipur, we believe that the most meaningful experiences are those that bring people closer. 'The First Notes of the Season' reflects this very spirit, allowing us to welcome the season through a tradition that celebrates togetherness, shared joy and the warmth of coming together. We look forward to welcoming our guests for an evening of cake mixing and elevated high tea, surrounded by the natural beauty and tranquility of our island setting."
Located on a private 21-acre island on Udai Sagar Lake, Raffles Udaipur offers a distinctive lakeside resort experience, bringing together personalised hospitality, elegant architecture and contemporary luxury. Guests arrive at Raffles Lakeshore before embarking on a private boat journey to the island, where landscaped gardens and expansive lake views create a memorable sense of arrival. With 137 luxury rooms and suites across the resort, including 101 on the island and 36 at Raffles Lakeshore, the property offers refined accommodation alongside distinctive dining experiences, a luxury spa, wellness offerings and thoughtfully curated luxury experiences in Udaipur. Its picturesque island setting also makes it a sought-after destination for celebrations and destination weddings in Udaipur.
Bringing together a cherished festive ritual, an elevated high tea and the natural beauty of its surroundings, the evening reflects the ethos of Raffles Udaipur, where a strong sense of place, meaningful traditions and personalized hospitality come together to shape memorable experiences.
Through 'The First Notes of the Season', Raffles Udaipur ushers in the festive calendar with a celebration that honors tradition while embracing the art of bringing people together. The experience offers an invitation to welcome the season through shared rituals, thoughtful hospitality and memories waiting to unfold.
About Raffles Udaipur
Set amidst the tranquil Udai Sagar Lake and framed by the ancient Aravalli hills, Raffles Udaipur is a breathtaking destination that blends regal heritage with contemporary elegance. The resort now features 137 rooms and suites – 101 on its private island and 36 newly added along the lakeshore – each thoughtfully designed to offer serene views and a deep sense of place.
Guests begin their journey at the newly introduced Raffles Lakeshore Udaipur, before a gentle boat ride carries them across the lake to the island. Each moment is designed to inspire calm and connection-from open-air yoga and guided meditation to bespoke wellness rituals at the Raffles Spa. A tranquil sanctuary where over 100 bird species are drawn through the year, the spa is a sanctuary rooted in sustainability and reverence for nature.
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