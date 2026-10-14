Industrial Technology World Asia To Spotlight AI-Powered Manufacturing In Shenzhen This October

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 11, 2026 11:02 pm - ITWA 2026 brings together global leaders in electronics, robotics, automotive, semiconductors, displays, and materials, offering innovation, sourcing, and networking opportunities across the manufacturing supply chain.

Global demand for high-end electronics manufacturing capacity is growing as AI adoption expands, robotics move into commercial use, AI+AR hardware develops and automotive electronics become more sophisticated. These shifts are increasing demand for advanced materials, core components and efficient production technologies. Industrial Technology World Asia (ITWA) 2026 will bring these industries together at Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center (Bao'an) from October 27–29, 2026, connecting companies across the industrial manufacturing supply chain.

Organized by RX Greater China, ITWA connects six core sectors: electronics, robotics, automotive, semiconductor advanced technology, display and advanced materials. The mega event will span 170,000 square meters across Hall 7 and 9–16, with 3,600+ exhibitors, including 500 international brands, and 170,000 visitors, including 6,000 international visitors, expected. It will also bring together 10,000+ Targeted Attendee Program (TAP) buyers and feature 100+ concurrent conferences.

ITWA's major shows include EMBODIED ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY & APPLICATION EXPO, Smart Factory & Automation Technology Expo, NEPCON ASIA, AUTOMOTIVE WORLD CHINA, ELECTRONICS SOURCING SHOW, FILM & TAPE EXPO, ADHESIVES & CHEMICALS EXPO, C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN, COMMERCIAL DISPLAY and SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL AI+AR SMART GLASSES INDUSTRY EXPO. Vision China Shenzhen 2026 will also be co-located with ITWA.

Robotics and Intelligent Production

The EMBODIED ROBOTICS TECHNOLOGY & APPLICATION EXPO will cover robots, robot systems, core components, manufacturing and testing equipment, and industrial applications. At the Intelligent Robotics Carnival, visitors can experience robotics technologies on site.

Vision China Shenzhen will present machine-vision components and system solutions, showcasing AI-enhanced imaging hardware, algorithms and inspection technologies deployed across electronics, automotive and semiconductor quality-control workflows. Meanwhile, Smart Factory & Automation Technology Expo will cover industrial robots, motion control and factory automation. Together, the shows will help visitors assess technologies for integrating intelligent systems into production.

Computing, Optical Communications and Smart Devices

The Computing Power Expo will focus on computing power and industrial AI applications. At NEPCON ASIA, the integrated Optical Module Manufacturing Process Demo Zone presents full-scale mass-production workflows for 800G, 1.6T and 3.2T high?speed optical modules, spanning COB packaging, assembly and testing-and-aging. Alongside live hardware demonstrations, it hosts specialist industry forums, bringing together optical-module manufacturers, equipment suppliers and optical?chip players for in-depth trend discussions and solution exchange. C-TOUCH & DISPLAY SHENZHEN's Micro LED AI Computing Optical Interconnect & Glass-Core-Substrate Advanced Packaging Zone will feature optical interconnects, through-glass-vias(TGV), glass substrates and related manufacturing technologies.

The AI+AR Smart Glass Experience Zone will bring together optical display modules, chips, materials, complete products and application solutions. It will give companies developing smart devices an opportunity to meet suppliers across the manufacturing chain.

Displays and Automotive Innovation

COMMERCIAL DISPLAY will showcase technologies and applications for smart offices, smart retail, medical and industrial control devices, connecting display suppliers with businesses developing commercial display systems.

The Automotive Intelligent Dimming Zone will feature materials and technologies for vehicle glazing, including smart dimming applications for sunroofs, side windows and head-up displays. The Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Process Demo Zone hosts live demonstration lines for vehicle-electronics production, including SMT/DIP assembly, semiconductor packaging & testing, high-voltage wiring harnesses and reliability testing.

Advanced Materials and Processing

FILM & TAPE EXPO and ADHESIVES & CHEMICALS EXPO will showcase functional films, adhesive tapes and adhesives, alongside the raw materials and processing equipment needed for functional films and tapes manufacturing. Dedicated zones will highlight fluorosilicone materials, thermal management materials, die-cutting technologies, and color and design innovation. Visitors can explore advanced material solutions for electronics, automotive manufacturing, displays and new energy.

International Business and Industry Exchange

ITWA will offer business matchmaking based on international buyers' sourcing needs. Factory visits will give visitors a closer look at manufacturing operations beyond the exhibition halls.

The Country Day Program will include a Korea-focused exchange on display and semiconductor technologies, alongside Vietnam- and India-focused activities on functional films, adhesive tapes and advanced materials. The programme will support cross-border discussions and help visitors develop business connections.

By bringing applications together with the components, equipment and materials needed to manufacture them, ITWA 2026 will help companies discover technologies and sourcing opportunities that support global supply chains.