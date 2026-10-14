Moshea Releases Bayek: Heads Up Display, A Psychological Thriller About Revenge, Power, And The Price Of Humiliation

Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA - October 14, 2026 - Author Moshea announces the release of Bayek: Heads Up Display, the first book in the Bayek series, a psychological thriller that explores workplace betrayal, professional humiliation, family loyalty, and the consequences of calculated revenge.

Set against the pressures of the automotive electronics industry and the economic instability surrounding the 2007 to 2009 financial collapse, Bayek: Heads Up Display follows Bayek, an intelligent and highly capable professional whose career is damaged by a manager threatened by his competence.

Bayek is not a man who easily forgets.

Years of financial hardship, lost opportunities, family strain, and wounded dignity remain with him long after his circumstances improve. What begins as professional conflict develops into something far more personal as Bayek decides that the man responsible for his suffering should understand what loss truly feels like.

The novel places readers inside the mind of a character who is difficult to categorize. Bayek is a devoted husband and father, a disciplined professional, and a man capable of careful planning when he believes justice has failed. His choices raise difficult questions about revenge, responsibility, and the point where a wronged man may become something more dangerous.

Moshea brings an engineering background in automotive electronics to the story, giving the corporate and technical setting a sense of authenticity while keeping the focus on character, tension, and psychological conflict.

Rather than presenting a simple struggle between good and evil, Bayek: Heads Up Display examines what can happen when professional power is abused and humiliation becomes impossible to forget.

The novel is designed for readers who enjoy psychological thrillers, morally complex protagonists, revenge driven stories, corporate conflict, and characters whose actions challenge easy definitions of hero and villain.

Bayek: Heads Up Display marks the beginning of a series centered on Bayek, a character whose intelligence, discipline, family devotion, and uncompromising sense of consequence shape every decision he makes.

About the Author

Moshea is an engineer in the automotive electronics sector who writes high stakes thrillers centered on intelligence, psychological pressure, technical precision, and morally complex characters. Based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, Moshea explores how far people may go when protecting their families, defending their dignity, or settling debts they believe have gone unanswered.

Bayek: Heads Up Display is the first book in the Bayek series.

Book Name: Bayek

Author Name: Moshea

ISBN Number: 979-8952851450

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