Dema Fora Launches AI-Powered Health Platform With Personalized Supplement Tracking And Research Compound Access

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dema Fora AI Platform logo"Dema Fora announces the public launch of DemaFora Health, an AI wellness platform that enables users to track supplement protocols, monitor daily health habits, and access research peptide therapy consultations through an intelligent health agent available at demafora

Wichita, KS - October 14, 2026 - Dema Fora, a health technology company based in Wichita, today announced the public launch of DemaFora Health, an AI-powered personal wellness platform designed to help users track supplement protocols, monitor daily health habits, and access research-grade peptide therapy consultations. The platform features an intelligent health agent that integrates with users' personal supplement stacks and daily check-in data, enabling personalized accountability and real-time protocol tracking. Users can log their morning and evening supplement routines, track hydration, complete daily wellness check-ins, and earn points through a gamified rewards system.

The AI health agent draws on live user data to provide contextual guidance, accountability reminders, and supplement education tailored to each individual's stack and goals. The platform's peptide section is designed for health-conscious individuals seeking information on advanced wellness protocols, with all interactions clearly framed for research purposes. The launch marks Dema Fora's entry into the consumer health technology market, following the development of its enterprise AI platform, DemaFora Workspace, which serves business clients across multiple industries.

The company has focused its consumer product development on building tools that bridge the gap between advanced wellness research and everyday habit formation. "The goal was to build something that actually knows your routine," said Jorden Kaufman, founder of Dema Fora. "Most health apps are generic. DemaFora Health learns your stack, tracks your consistency, and holds you accountable - every day."

DemaFora Health is available at rel="nofollow" class="anchor-url" href="" rel="noopener noreferrer" demafor. New users can register at no cost. The platform is compatible with all major mobile browsers and requires no app download.

About Dema Fora

Dema Fora is an artificial intelligence software company focused on building intelligent agent systems for health, business, and personal productivity. Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Wichita, KS the company develops AI-powered platforms that integrate with real-time data to deliver personalized, actionable insights. Dema Fora serves both consumer and enterprise markets through its suite of AI applications, including DemaFora Health, DemaFora Personal, and DemaFora Workspace. The company's mission is to make advanced AI tools accessible to individuals and organizations who want to perform at a higher level.