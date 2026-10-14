Amman Design Week Panel Urges Inclusive Urban Infrastructure For Persons With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Oct. 14 (Petra) – A panel discussion held Tuesday at Darat Abu Adnan as part of Amman Design Week emphasized the imperative of universal accessibility for persons with disabilities, calling for integrated architectural standards that guarantee independent and safe mobility in public spaces.

The session, led by disability inclusion advocate Dana Qabbani alongside accessibility and architecture experts, focused on embedding universal design criteria during the initial planning, architectural, and execution phases of construction projects rather than relying on retroactive modifications.

Panelists noted that comprehensive accessibility extends beyond basic ramps and elevators to encompass holistic built environment frameworks serving persons with disabilities, the elderly, and individuals with temporary mobility limitations.

The discussion highlighted key operational hurdles, including variable compliance with national accessibility codes, limited awareness among design and engineering practitioners, and the need for enhanced cross-sectoral coordination to enforce accessibility mandates in urban developments.

Participants underscored that universal design is a fundamental pillar of inclusive, resilient urban planning that upholds equal access to infrastructure and services.

//Petra// AA