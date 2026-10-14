Six Afghan Doctors Barred From House Jobs At Swat Hospital
According to the hospital administration, the doctors were directed to immediately vacate their hostel and leave Pakistan following a letter from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).
Also Read: 538 North Waziristan health workers await 18 months of unpaid salaries
The administration said the measures were taken to implement the prime minister's directives.
Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has issued a notification dismissing 30 doctors posted at various medical facilities. The doctors were accused of having fake PMDC registrations and being recruited illegally.
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