Six Afghan Doctors Barred From House Jobs At Swat Hospital

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Six Afghan doctors have been barred from continuing their house jobs at Saidu Sharif Hospital in Swat.

According to the hospital administration, the doctors were directed to immediately vacate their hostel and leave Pakistan following a letter from the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

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The administration said the measures were taken to implement the prime minister's directives.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has issued a notification dismissing 30 doctors posted at various medical facilities. The doctors were accused of having fake PMDC registrations and being recruited illegally.