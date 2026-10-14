Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,650 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrinform says.

Russia has also lost 12,414 (+2) tanks, 25,535 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 51,195 (+54) artillery systems, 2,212 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,704 (+0) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,951 (+9) ground robotic systems, 563,589 (+1,827) operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 5,126 (+0) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 162,789 (+371) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 4,828 (+5) units of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

SOF cut off Russian infiltration route in Donetsk sector

As Ukrinform reported, on October 12, as of 22:00, Ukraine's Defense Forces had recorded 202 combat engagements with Russian forces along the front line.