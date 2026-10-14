War Update: 229 Clashes Along Front Line Over Past Day, Pokrovsk Sector Sees Fiercest Fighting

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a Facebook post on the situation as of 08:00 on Wednesday, October 14.

Russian forces launched one missile strike and 87 airstrikes, dropping 283 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 9,393 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,780 shelling attacks.

In the Sumy region, the settlements of Ulanove, Pysarivka, Korenok, Fotovyzh, Khotin, Sadky, Mala Korchakivka, Ivolzhanske, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, and Mohrytsia came under Russian artillery fire. The area around Vasylivka was hit by an airstrike.

Ukraine's Air Force, missile forces and artillery struck two Russian artillery systems and two unmanned aerial vehicle command posts.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched six attacks near Sukhodil, Tovstodubove, Mala Slobidka, Ryzhivka, Mala Korchakivka, and Volfyne.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian units repelled 16 attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Izbytske, Vovchanski Khutory, Volokhivka, Vilkhuvatka, and Rybalchyne.

In the Lyman sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled seven Russian attacks near Dibrova, Lyman, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces launched eight attacks near Kryva Luka, Yampil, and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, 12 Russian attacks were recorded. Russian troops conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Rozkishne, Novoselivka, Osykove, Illinivka, Mykolaipillia, and Dovha Balka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukraine's Defense Forces stopped 39 Russian attacks. Russian troops attacked near Serhiivka and Molodetske as well as toward Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Sofiivka, Petrivka, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Dobropillia, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrne, Udachne, and Muravka.

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In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near Dolynka, Rizdvianka, and Hirke.

In the Kupiansk, Oleksandrivka, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovske sectors, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations over the past 24 hours.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, the situation remained largely unchanged. No signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, Russia's total combat losses since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reached approximately 1,557,350 personnel as of October 14, 2026.