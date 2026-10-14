Baku Hosts Rebuild Garabagh 2026 Exhibition On Reconstruction And Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The sixth Azerbaijan International Exhibition for the Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Garabagh, Rebuild Garabagh 2026, opens in Baku on October 14.

The event will run from October 14 to 16 at the Baku Expo Center. Discussions will cover the reconstruction of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, modern urban planning, construction technologies, environmentally friendly materials, agricultural machinery, digital media, education and industrial cooperation.

The exhibition aims to bring together local and international companies, government institutions, specialists and potential investors to create new opportunities for cooperation in developing the liberated territories. According to the organizers, its main objectives include attracting more businesses to the reconstruction process, expanding investment opportunities and promoting cooperation in infrastructure development and civil construction.

Products, services and solutions related to energy, environmental protection, information technology, construction, agriculture, the food industry, mining, transport, healthcare, security, education, tourism, cultural heritage, road construction and infrastructure will be presented at the exhibition.