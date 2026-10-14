MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) PetroTal Announces Q3 2026 Operations and Financial Updates

October 14, 2026 2:00 AM EDT | Source: PetroTal Corp.

Calgary, Alberta and Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2026) - PetroTal Corp. (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) ("PetroTal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following operational and financial updates. All amounts are in US dollars unless stated otherwise.

Key Highlights

Group production averaged 11,797 barrels of oil per day ("bopd") in Q3 2026, and 13,076 bopd YTD; Unrestricted cash balance increased to $115.6 million as of September 30, 2026; Bretana development well 25H drilling progressing on schedule, with the well currently at 3,362 meters; PetroTal awarded Area CXVII Technical Evaluation Agreement ("TEA") in Peru's Maranon Basin.

Manuel Pablo Zuniga-Pflucker, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"PetroTal delivered another solid quarter in Q3 2026. Year-to-date production is running about 3% ahead of budget, and our unrestricted cash rose by more than $10 million quarter-over-quarter to $115.6 million. At Bretana, the 25H development well drilling is progressing on schedule and in line with the pre-drill prognosis. The 25H well is the first oil well in the renewed development drilling program that we expect will return Bretana field production to approximately 20,000 bopd by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

We are also pleased to have signed a new TEA with PeruPetro in Area CXVII. It gives us exclusive, low-cost access to evaluate two structures where legacy wells have tested oil, on trend with other major oil fields in the Maranon Basin, including Bretana. We look forward to updating shareholders on Q3 financial results and the 25H well on November 9."

Q3 2026 Production and Operations Update

PetroTal's group production averaged 11,797 bopd in Q3 2026, including 11,465 bopd from the Bretana field (Block 95; PetroTal 100% WI) and 332 bopd from the Los Angeles field (Block 131; PetroTal 100% WI). As of September 30, 2026, PetroTal's year-to-date production has averaged 13,076 bopd, approximately 3% ahead of internal budget expectations. Following the completion of stimulation work on two water injection wells at the Bretana field, PetroTal injected an average of 187,000 barrels of water per day in the month of September, a 6% increase compared to the prior month.

As disclosed previously, PetroTal spud the Bretana 25H development well on Monday, September 21. The well is currently drilling at a depth of 3,362 meters, in line with pre-drill prognosis. PetroTal is pleased with drilling progress to date, as the Company moves to restore production to 20,000 bopd by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

Area CXVII TEA Award

On October 1, 2026, PetroTal signed a TEA with PeruPetro, covering Area CXVII in Peru's Maranon Basin, where Block 95 is also located. The TEA runs for an initial 24 months, which PeruPetro may extend by up to 12 months. During the term, PetroTal has exclusive rights to evaluate the area. It also has an exclusive option to negotiate directly for one or more license contracts for the exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons over all or part of the area. The work program is limited to desk-based technical studies of existing data and excludes any field activities. Planned work includes reprocessing legacy 2D seismic, re-evaluating historical exploration wells, and petroleum system modelling. The area contains two structures where legacy wells have previously tested oil. Both structures have potential in the Vivian formation, which is the producing reservoir at Bretana, and in the deeper Chonta formation that produces oil in Blocks 8 and 192.

Cash and Liquidity Update

PetroTal ended Q3 2026 with a total cash position of $151.4 million, of which approximately $115.6 million was unrestricted. This compares to unrestricted cash of $105.3 million at the end of Q2 2026 and $108.8 million at the end of Q3 2025. As of September 30, 2026, PetroTal's unaudited trade receivables and trade and other payables were approximately $47.5 million and $55.9 million, respectively (versus comparable values of $50.0 million and $47.6 million as of June 30, 2026, respectively).

PetroTal initiated new hedges on approximately 0.9 million barrels of oil in Q3 2026. As of September 30, 2026, the Company maintains hedges on approximately 338,000 barrels over the remainder of 2026 and a total of 1.7 million barrels through 2027. The costless collars have a weighted average Brent floor price of $60/bbl and a ceiling of $78/bbl, with a cap of $98/bbl. PetroTal's production hedges had a fair value of negative $12.8 million as of September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Results Webcast Scheduled for Monday, November 9

PetroTal's management team will host a webcast to discuss Q3 2026 financial results on November 9, 2026 at 9am CT (Houston) and 3pm GMT (London). Please see the link below to register.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSX: TAL) (AIM: PTAL) (OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in the Bretana Norte oil field in Peru's Block 95, where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2022, PetroTal became the largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders. For further information, please see the Company's website at , the Company's filed documents at , or below:

Camilo McAllister

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

...

T: (713) 253-4997

Manolo Zuniga

President and Chief Executive Officer

...

T: (713) 609-9101

PetroTal Investor Relations

...

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Sophie Brand

...

T: +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated & Financial Adviser)

Ritchie Balmer / James Spinney / Edward Foulkes

T: +44 (0) 207 409 3494

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Broker)

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley / Ashton Clanfield

T: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint Broker)

Richard Crichton / David McKeown / Georgia Langoulant

T: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

READER ADVISORIES

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such statements relate to possible future events, including, but not limited to: oil production levels and production capacity; PetroTal's development program for drilling, completions and other activities, including Block 131 and Bretana; Area CXVII development plans; well 25H drilling and timing; timing to restore production to 20,000 bopd; plans and expectations with respect to the erosion control project; and PetroTal's expectations with respect to dividends and share buybacks. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "estimate", "potential", "will", "should", "continue", "may", "objective", "intend" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements provided in this press release are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning the ability of existing infrastructure to deliver production and the anticipated capital expenditures associated therewith, the ability to obtain and maintain necessary permits and licenses, the ability of government groups to effectively achieve objectives in respect of reducing social conflict and collaborating towards continued investment in the energy sector, reservoir characteristics, recovery factor, exploration upside, prevailing commodity prices and the actual prices received for PetroTal's products, including pursuant to hedging arrangements, the availability and performance of drilling rigs, facilities, pipelines, other oilfield services and skilled labour, royalty regimes and exchange rates, the impact of inflation on costs, the application of regulatory and licensing requirements, the accuracy of PetroTal's geological interpretation of its drilling and land opportunities, current legislation, receipt of required regulatory approval, the success of future drilling and development activities, the performance of new wells, future river water levels, the Company's growth strategy, general economic conditions and availability of required equipment and services. PetroTal cautions that forward-looking statements relating to PetroTal are subject to all of the risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements of the Company to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance, capital expenditures or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general (e.g., operational risks in development, exploration and production; delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of reserve estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production, costs and expenses; and health, safety and environmental risks), business performance, legal and legislative developments including changes in tax laws and legislation affecting the oil and gas industry and uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, credit ratings and risks, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad, including volatility in the stock market and financial system, wars (including Russia's war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Hamas conflict), regulatory developments, commodity price volatility, price differentials and the actual prices received for products, exchange rate fluctuations, legal, political and economic instability in Peru, access to transportation routes and markets for the Company's production, changes in legislation affecting the oil and gas industry, changes in the financial landscape both domestically and abroad (including volatility in the stock market and financial system) and the occurrence of weather-related and other natural catastrophes. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Please refer to the annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2026 for additional risk factors relating to PetroTal, which can be accessed either on PetroTal's website at or under the Company's profile on . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

OIL REFERENCES: All references to "oil" or "crude oil" production, revenue or sales in this press release mean "heavy crude oil" as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101").

SHORT TERM RESULTS: References in this press release to peak rates, initial production rates, current production rates, 30-day production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating the aggregate production of PetroTal. The Company cautions that such results should be considered to be preliminary.

FOFI DISCLOSURE: This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about PetroTal's prospective results of operations and production results, 2026 drilling program and budget, well investment payback, cash position, liquidity and components thereof, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth in the above paragraphs. FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date of this press release and was included for the purpose of providing further information about PetroTal's anticipated future business operations. PetroTal and its management believe that FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represent, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, the Company's expected course of action. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. PetroTal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any FOFI contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required pursuant to applicable law. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein. All FOFI contained in this press release complies with the requirements of Canadian securities legislation, including NI 51-101. Changes in forecast commodity prices, differences in the timing of capital expenditures, and variances in average production estimates can have a significant impact on the key performance measures included in PetroTal's guidance. The Company's actual results may differ materially from these estimates.







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Source: PetroTal Corp.