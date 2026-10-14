LSEG Eyes $3.5 Billion Octus Acquisition As Financial Data Competition Intensifies

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)London Stock Exchange Group is in discussions to acquire Octus, a financial data and analytics company owned by private equity firm Permira, in a transaction valued at approximately $3.5 billion. The potential deal would expand LSEG's information services business as financial institutions increasingly rely on specialised data to assess credit risk, monitor private markets and make investment decisions.

Reuters reported on October 13, 2026, that discussions were ongoing and a transaction was not guaranteed. The proposed acquisition comes as financial information providers seek to strengthen subscription revenue and broaden their offerings amid intensifying competition across the data and analytics industry.

Octus Offers Specialised Credit Market Intelligence

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York, Octus provides financial intelligence and data services focused on credit markets. Its products help investors, lenders, law firms and other financial professionals analyse corporate debt, restructuring activity and developments involving private credit.

The company's specialised information could complement LSEG's existing data and analytics operations, which serve investment banks, asset managers, corporations and other financial institutions.

Financial data providers increasingly compete on the depth, accuracy and usefulness of their information. Investors need timely insights into corporate borrowers, debt structures and market conditions, particularly as private credit and other non-bank lending activities expand.

Adding specialised datasets could help LSEG provide customers with more comprehensive research tools and strengthen the value of its subscription services.

A Potential Growth Driver for LSEG

Octus is projected to generate approximately $145 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in 2026, rising to $200 million in 2027, according to Reuters.

For LSEG, the acquisition could provide an additional source of revenue and earnings while expanding its presence in fixed income and private market information. Subscription-based data businesses can be attractive because customers often rely on specialised information for recurring professional workflows.

However, the proposed purchase price would require investors to assess the valuation carefully. The expected financial contribution, future growth rate and potential integration benefits would all influence whether the transaction creates sufficient value.

LSEG has also faced pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to improve its performance, adding another dimension to the market's assessment of its acquisition strategy.

Private Equity Exits Meet Strategic Demand

Permira acquired Octus in 2022 from Warburg Pincus for approximately $1.3 billion and has been exploring a sale since last year, Reuters reported.

A potential transaction at the reported valuation would represent a significant increase over the earlier purchase price. The final outcome would depend on negotiations, due diligence and the commercial terms agreed by the parties.

The discussions also illustrate how private equity investors are seeking exits from established data businesses while strategic buyers look for specialised capabilities that can strengthen their existing platforms.

What Investors Will Watch Next

Investors will monitor whether LSEG reaches a definitive agreement, how the transaction is financed and whether the company can integrate Octus without disrupting its existing services.

The wider financial technology sector is also likely to watch the deal for signals about valuations in specialised financial data. As competition increases, information providers must demonstrate that their products offer insights customers cannot easily reproduce through generic tools.

For LSEG, the strategic opportunity lies in combining broader financial market infrastructure with deeper specialist intelligence. Whether the proposed acquisition proceeds will depend on negotiations, but the discussions highlight the continuing importance of proprietary data in the global financial industry.