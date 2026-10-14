Greg Bovino Launches Commander's Choice Bourbon: True Grit Is Earned, Not Manufactured

The Bovino siblings: Natalie Bovino, CEO of Commander's Choice, and Greg Bovino, the inspiration behind the brand, introduce Commander's Choice Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Built on a shared lifetime of determination, resilience, and loyalty, the family-owne

Inspired by Greg Bovino's career and led by sister and CEO Natalie Bovino, Commander's Choice challenges bourbon's manufactured toughness with authentic grit.

- - Greg Bovino, Associated Press interview, August 2025BLOWING ROCK, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Commander's Choice Launches Straight Bourbon Whiskey Conceptualized by Greg Bovino, Led by Sister Natalie BovinoThe family-founded American whiskey brand introduces its 90-proof straight bourbon, reflecting the siblings' shared values of perseverance, leadership, and loyalty.Commander's Choice, an American whiskey brand led by CEO Natalie Bovino and conceptualized by her brother, a nationally recognized federal law enforcement leader Greg Bovino, announces the launch of Commander's Choice Straight Bourbon Whiskey.The new brand marks the Bovino family's entry into the American spirits industry, bringing together the siblings' experiences in leadership, public service, and entrepreneurship. The bourbon is distilled and bottled by Timber Creek in Crestview, Florida, at 90 proof (45% alcohol by volume).A Family Story Behind an American Bourbon BrandThe Bovino siblings share a belief that success is neither inherited nor owed. It is earned through relentless work, personal accountability, and the courage to continue when the easier choice would be to quit.Greg embodies the brand's spirit of true grit: conviction, toughness, loyalty, and a willingness to stand firm under pressure and lead alongside his team.Natalie brings that same determination and leadership to the business world.Natalie now serves as CEO and oversees the company's business development, production partnerships, and brand strategy. The launch also places Natalie among the women leading emerging businesses in the American spirits industry, a sector that includes both established multinational producers and independently developed brands.Greg Bovino's career in federal law enforcement and his national public profile provided inspiration for the brand's identity and its emphasis on leadership under pressure."Anyone can hire a marketing agency to make a brand look tough," said Natalie Bovino, CEO of Commander's Choice. "But you cannot manufacture the heart it takes to get knocked down, get back up, and keep working when nobody believes in you. Greg and I know what it means to fight for everything we've built. That's the spirit behind this bourbon."Female-Led Entrepreneurship and Independent DistillingAs CEO, Natalie Bovino directed the development of Commander's Choice, including the search for a distilling partner capable of producing the company's inaugural bourbon.During the development process, Bovino evaluated potential partnerships with both established spirits producers and smaller independent distilleries. The search ultimately led to Timber Creek, a Florida-based distillery selected to produce the brand's straight bourbon whiskey.The partnership reflects the company's decision to enter the spirits market through independent production while maintaining its own brand identity and business leadership."Finding the right production partner was an important part of building this company," said Natalie Bovino. "The goal was to work with a distiller who understood the vision and could help bring the product to market without losing the values behind the brand."Commander's Choice Straight Bourbon WhiskeyThe company's inaugural release is an American straight bourbon whiskey bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV).Commander's Choice challenges the familiar whiskey-industry playbook of borrowed heritage, manufactured rebellion, and carefully crafted images of American ruggedness. The brand's identity reflects the Bovino family's emphasis on perseverance, individual responsibility, and earned achievement. Its motto, "For the Tribe," reflects loyalty to the people who stand beside you, work beside you, and remain when circumstances become difficult."Real strength isn't about being the loudest person in the room," said Natalie Bovino. "It's about having the heart to do the work, the backbone to stand by your convictions, and the discipline to keep going long after everyone else has stopped. That's what we believe. That's what we're building."Commander's Choice. For the Tribe. True Grit Is Earned.About Commander's ChoiceCommander's Choice Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available now, with product information and brand updates published at .Commander's Choice is an American straight bourbon whiskey brand inspired by federal law enforcement leader Greg Bovino and led by his sister, CEO Natalie Bovino. Founded on principles of perseverance, personal accountability, leadership, and loyalty, the company produces Commander's Choice Straight Bourbon Whiskey in partnership with Timber Creek in Crestview, Florida. The bourbon is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV).For product information and brand updates, visitMedia Contact: Natalie Bovino...SOURCE: Commander's Choice

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Greg Bovino Launches Commander's Choice Bourbon: True Grit Is Earned, Not Manufactured News Provided By Commander's Choice Bourbon October 14, 2026, 06:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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