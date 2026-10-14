Horse Racing Market Size, Forecast, Demand, Opportunities, 2034

The global horse racing market size was valued at USD 128.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 133.41 billion in 2026 to USD 181.18 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the horse racing market with a share of 34.6% in 2025.

The horse racing market encompasses organized racing events in which horses compete over designated distances on tracks, generating revenue through wagering, racecourse admissions, sponsorships, media rights, and hospitality services. Horse racing activities are commonly classified under HSN Code 9506 (articles and equipment for sports and physical exercise) and SIC Code 7948 (Racing, Including Track Operation).

The horse racing market demand is driven by spectator interest in live sporting events, horse racing wagering activity, and investment in racehorse breeding and racecourse facilities. Racing operators are developing online horse racing betting platforms, live race broadcasts, and racecourse entertainment experiences that support horse racing market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 128.4 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 133.41 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 181.18 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 3.90%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 34.6% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 5.8%

By Racing Type Leading Segment: Flat Racing Market Share in 2025: 65% By Betting Channel Fastest-growing Segment: Online Betting - Endurance Racing CAGR: 6.5% (2026-2034) By Revenue Stream Leading Segment: Wagering Revenue Market Share in 2025: 76%

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Integration of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality into Fan Experiences

The horse racing market analysis shows a shift toward the integration of virtual reality and augmented reality to create more interactive fan experiences. These technologies can provide immersive race viewing, virtual track tours, and real-time visual overlays displaying horse positions and race statistics.

Expansion of Premium Hospitality and Racecourse Entertainment Services

Premium leisure experiences are shaping the horse racing industry services through expanded hospitality and entertainment offerings at racecourses. Operators are developing VIP lounges, fine dining areas, exclusive viewing spaces, and live entertainment activities alongside racing events. This development is diversifying revenue streams through premium ticket sales, hospitality packages, and event partnerships.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a moderate impact on the horse racing market share due to dependence on horse feed, veterinary medicines, and equine care products. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as rising feed costs, shortages of veterinary supplies, and delays in obtaining racing and track maintenance equipment can affect horse care. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 0.6 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 3.30%. As supply conditions normalize, the horse racing market growth is expected to gradually return to 3.90%.

The horse racing market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by expansion of racing industry funding and modernization of race promotion and fan engagement, supported by digital media, sponsorships, and broadcast partnerships. In July 2026, Ontario Racing announced more than USD 7.3 million in additional funding for the province's Thoroughbred racing industry, supporting breeding programs, racing participants, and industry jobs.

Investment in Racehorse Breeding and Adoption of Digital Platforms for Race Viewing and Betting Drives Market

Investment in racehorse breeding and training is supporting the growth of the horse racing market by improving horse quality, racing performance, and competition standards. These investments can increase demand for horse racing services, training facilities, veterinary care, and racing participation, while attracting owners and sponsors seeking competitive success and potential returns from prize money and horse sales.

Adoption of digital platforms for race viewing and betting is supporting growth of the horse racing market by making racing events more accessible to a wider audience. Online streaming services and mobile applications allow fans to watch live races, follow race results, and access betting services without visiting a racecourse. This convenience can increase viewer engagement and attract participants who may not otherwise attend traditional racing events.

Concerns About Horse Welfare and Racing Injuries and Strict Regulations on Horse Racing Restraints Market Expansion

Concerns about horse welfare and racing injuries can affect public perception and participation in the horse racing market. Injuries, intensive training, and the risk of fatal accidents may raise ethical concerns among racing spectators, sponsors, and animal welfare organizations. These concerns can lead to reduced attendance, lower sponsorship interest, and increased pressure on racing organizers to improve safety practices, potentially restraining market growth regulations on horse racing can increase operational costs and limit market flexibility. Racing organizers and operators must comply with requirements related to horse welfare, racehorse eligibility, drug testing, jockey safety, and betting activities. Differences in regulations across regions can also complicate market expansion and restrain overall growth.

Expansion of Racehorse Equine Veterinary Care and Licensed Fan Products Offers Growth Opportunities

Horse breeding farms, equine veterinary clinics, and specialized service providers can target racehorse owners and trainers seeking support for breeding, reproductive health, and horse performance management. Services such as breeding consultations, reproductive testing, veterinary examinations, and genetic evaluation can support racehorse development and long-term care.

Racecourse operators, racing organizations, and licensed merchandise providers can target racing fans seeking products associated with their preferred horses, jockeys, and racing events. Product offerings can include branded apparel, collectible items, racing memorabilia, and officially licensed accessories. Revenue can be generated through merchandise sales at racecourses, online retail stores, licensing agreements, and event-specific product collections, supporting horse racing market growth.

Flat racing accounted for a 65% share of the racing type segment, supported by its established popularity, structured race calendars, and strong spectator interest. Its widespread presence at established racecourses also supports revenue from ticket sales, sponsorships, and betting activities.

Endurance racing is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, driven by interest in long distance equestrian competitions that emphasize horse stamina, conditioning, and rider skill.

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Online betting accounted for a 45% share of the betting channel segment, reflecting the convenience of digital wagering platforms and their ability to provide access to race information, odds, and betting services.

Online betting associated with endurance racing is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, supported by the availability of digital platforms covering specialized equestrian events. Wider online coverage and convenient access to event information can help betting operators reach audiences beyond traditional racecourse visitors, subject to applicable regulations.

Wagering revenue represented a 76% share of the revenue stream segment, reflecting the central role of betting activity in the commercial horse racing ecosystem.

Media rights revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, driven by demand for live race coverage and digital streaming. Expanded distribution agreements can help racing organizations and broadcasters reach wider audiences and generate additional income through licensing and advertising.

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The North America horse racing market accounted for a dominant share of 34.6% in 2025.

A horse racing at Saratoga Race Course in New York attracted more than 1.22 million paid attendees across its summer meet, while wagering from all sources exceeded USD 1.07 billion. These figures highlight the importance of major horse racing events management in attracting spectators and generating betting activity across North America.

The Canadian Pari Mutuel Agency announced an increase in the federal levy on horse racing bets from 0.8% to 1.0%. The revised rate supports regulatory oversight and the national equine drug control program, highlighting the role of betting regulation in maintaining the integrity of Canada's horse racing betting market.

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The Asia Pacific horse racing market is expected to experience a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

Japan has an extensive horse racing infrastructure, with 10 Japan Racing Association (JRA) racecourses and a countrywide network of off-track betting facilities. The country's racing calendar includes regular weekend meetings. Wagering system allows spectators to place bets at racecourses and designated betting facilities, supporting participation in horse racing competitions and wagering.

India has an established horse racing network, with recognized turf authorities operating racecourses in cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mysuru. The racing calendar includes major competitions such as the Indian Derby and the Bangalore Summer Derby, while regulated pari mutuel wagering provides a betting channel for racegoers. These established tracks, competitive events, and wagering facilities support the country's horse racing market.

The Chinese market benefits from its horse racing infrastructure through the development of international standard racing facilities. Guangzhou is scheduled to resume regular thoroughbred racing at Conghua Racecourse, with demonstration races involving international trainers and jockeys. The horse racing venues include four tracks, extensive horse training facilities, and spectator seating, creating opportunities for the development of horse racing tracks and competitions.

The Europe horse racing market is projected to undergo growth at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

British racecourses attracted approximately 2.4 million spectators during the first half of 2026, reflecting the popularity of live racing events. Major fixtures such as Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby draw large crowds, while international visitors contribute to hospitality and accommodation.

Germany's horse racing calendar includes major public events that combine racing competitions with spectator entertainment. The Baden Baden Spring Meeting attracted approximately 37,500 spectators across three race days, demonstrating the role of major racing fixtures in attracting visitors and supporting horse racing tourism.

The Latin America horse racing market is estimated to register a growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period. Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock requires racecourses and eligible equestrian organizations to obtain a Carta Patente to conduct horse racing betting. The authorization framework includes requirements for betting plans and compliance with national racing rules.

Mexico's National Service for Agro-Alimentary Public Health, Safety and Quality (SENASICA) administers a sanitary identification passport for sport and show horses, including racehorses. The system records veterinary examinations, laboratory results, vaccinations, and treatments, supporting equine health monitoring and movement between locations.

The Middle East & Africa horse racing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. UAE's 2026–2027 horse racing programme includes 64 race meetings across five racecourses, covering both Thoroughbred and Purebred Arabian racing.

South Africa's Hollywoodbets Durban attracted approximately 15,000 attendees, bringing together racing fans, fashion enthusiasts, entertainers, and visitors. The event also generated opportunities for hospitality, accommodation, transport, and other tourism services.

The horse racing market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established racecourse operators, and horse racing entertainment providers. Key players such as Churchill Downs, The Hong Kong Jockey Club, Japan Racing Association, Arena Racing Company, and New York Racing Association are estimated to account for 20–25% of the global horse racing market share.

Established players compete mainly through racecourse operations, wagering services, and broadcast and digital engagement. Emerging and regional players in the horse racing market ecosystem focus on specialized racing events, and enhanced racecourse experiences to attract spectators and generate revenue.

Churchill Downs Incorporated The Hong Kong Jockey Club Japan Racing Association Arena Racing Company New York Racing Association Racing Victoria Woodbine Entertainment Group Stronach Group Racing and Wagering Western Australia The Jockey Club France Galop

September 2026: Podium Sports and Predigy signed a multi year global partnership to develop and launch Trade The Race, a new horse racing betting product using binary bet technology, live racing data, and AI-driven pricing.

May 2026: The British Horseracing Authority and industry partners advanced Project Beacon's Future of Racing initiative.