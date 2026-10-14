Frankfurt-Delhi Air India Flight Security Alert: Passengers Deboarded At Jaipur Airport, Probe On

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 14 (IANS) An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt, Germany, to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday morning following a reported hijack alert. The aircraft, operating as flight AI-2030, made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport, where security agencies launched an inspection. Immediately after the aircraft landed, personnel from various security agencies boarded the plane to conduct security checks.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to an isolation bay as officials began examining the situation.

There was no official confirmation at the time of reporting regarding any suspicious activity on board or the final outcome of the inspection.

According to FlightRadar24 data, the aircraft took off from Frankfurt at 9.45 p.m. on October 13 and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi at 10.40 a.m. on October 14. However, its route was changed following the alert. Airport sources said Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an emergency signal lasting a few seconds at around 9 a.m.

The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Jaipur at approximately 9.10 a.m. and landed at around 9.45 a.m.

Speaking to IANS, officials said passengers were being deboarded, and the situation was under control. They also urged people not to panic.

A reported hijack threat triggers established aviation security and emergency response procedures. The precise response depends on the nature and credibility of the threat, the information received from the aircraft and the assessment of security agencies. Air traffic controllers coordinate with the flight crew to direct the aircraft to a suitable airport, depending on the circumstances and operational requirements. Airport authorities, police, aviation security personnel and other designated agencies are alerted and coordinate their response.

The aircraft may be moved to a designated isolation area to restrict access and allow security personnel to assess the threat. Passengers may be deboarded under the supervision of security personnel, depending on the threat assessment and instructions issued by the authorities. Trained personnel examine the aircraft and assess reports of suspicious objects, activities or communications.

Baggage and other relevant items may also be checked. Authorities seek to establish the origin and credibility of the alert, examine available evidence and determine whether any security breach occurred. The aircraft can return to service only after the necessary security checks and clearances have been completed.

The diversion of the Air India flight to Jaipur and the subsequent security inspection were precautionary measures following the reported alert.

Further details were awaited as the inspection and investigation progressed.