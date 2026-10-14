Madhuri Dixit Recalls Iconic Flower Scene From 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', Reveals Makers Were Hesitant, Took 15 Retakes

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit recently revisited memories of her iconic film 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!' on the reality show, 'Kon Honar Crorepati'.

She revealed that the makers were initially hesitant about one of the film's most memorable flower scenes.

The actress also recalled how the sequence required nearly 10–15 retakes before the team could get it right.

The nostalgic conversation unfolded when hot seat contestant Prajakta Tawade, a Kathak dancer, surprised Madhuri by dressing up in one of her iconic looks from the film.

The gesture prompted the actor to recall the making of the memorable flower and slingshot sequence from the blockbuster hit song, 'Didi Tera Devar Deewana', offering a glimpse into the challenges behind the much-loved scene.

Speaking in Marathi, Madhuri explained that the scene required many attempts because the flower would sometimes be missed, break or fly out of the slingshot. As a result, the team had to repeat the sequence nearly 10–15 times to get it right.

Madhuri Dixit said,“It took us around 10–15 retakes to get the scene right. Sometimes we would miss, sometimes the flower would break, and sometimes it would fly out of the slingshot.”

Madhuri further recalled that the makers were initially apprehensive about how the scene would look on screen.

She said,“The makers were quite apprehensive about the scene. They wondered whether it would look bad or whether audiences would find it inappropriate. The choreographers and I explained to them that it depended on the camera angle and that it would look lovely. We assured them that we would make the scene look cute. Eventually, the scene was shot, and it turned out beautifully.”

The actress further revealed that she and the choreographers reassured the makers that the scene would look charming and that the camera angles would ensure it was presented appropriately. After many discussions, the team eventually went ahead with the sequence, which turned out well.

Talking about Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the movie, which was released in 1994, went on to achieve cult classic status over the years.

The family emotional drama, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, starred Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan in the lead roles, alongside Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Bindu, Priya Arun, Himani Shivpuri, Laxmikant Berde, Sahila Chaddha, Dilip Joshi and Satish Shah in pivotal roles.

–IANS

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