Khloe Kardashian Says She Hasn't Been Intimate In 4 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 14 (IANS) The Reality star Khloe Kardashian has shared that she hasn't been intimate in over 4 years. The 42-year-old reality star has been single for almost 4 years now.

She split from Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, in 2022, and shared in an episode of her family's TV show 'The Kardashians' that she hasn't been intimate with anyone since then.

Khloe's sister Kim was talking to hair stylist Chris Appleton about her love life, and her fledgling relationship with Lewis Hamilton, when the pro turned to Khloe with questions about her romantic pursuits. Chris said,“Oh come on, it's been ages. What is this, Khloe? How long has it been? Just tell me you've had sex”.

Khloe said,“Nope. December four years”.

Speaking to the camera in a confessional clip, Khloe said,“Chris Appleton, he literally gets stunned every time he hears that I am still not sexually active. It's crazy. He talks about this like I have leprosy”.

Kim could then be seen telling Khloe that she should just hook up with an ex, adding,“After like 7 months I'll recycle”.

Khloe replied,“My recycle list is such a gutter. No one wants me to recycle my list. They are the bottom of the barrel”.

When Chris admitted he“worries” about Khloe, her mum Kris Jenner suggested that he should sleep with her, to which he readily agreed.

However, Khloe wasn't convinced, as she said,“That's not what I am talking about. Listen once you get past a certain point of not being sexually active, you do not think about it”.

Chris then suggested to Kris that they should stage an“intervention”, telling her“you probably have more sex than she does”.