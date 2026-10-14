108 Free Ambulance Staff Strike Threat Exposes Administrative Failure: Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 14 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Wednesday accused the state government of administrative failure, alleging that 108 free ambulance staff had been forced to threaten a strike to press for their legitimate demands.

It can be noted that the ambulance drivers have warned that they will remain absent from duty from 10 p.m. tonight, demanding the fulfilment of a slew of their demands. The government has been in negotiations with the ambulance drivers but there has been no resolution forthcoming till now.

In a statement, Ashoka questioned Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the government's failure to address the grievances of employees providing emergency healthcare services, despite holding a meeting on September 22 and assuring them that their demands would be fulfilled.

He said several demands, including salary revision, uniform wages, timely payment of salaries and Rs 50 lakh compensation for employees who die or suffer permanent disability in accidents, remained unresolved.

Ashoka also criticised Health Minister U.T. Khader stating,“Is it not your responsibility to respond to the grievances of employees who provide life-saving services?”

Accusing the government of worsening the state's financial situation, Ashoka alleged that it was now pushing emergency healthcare services into uncertainty.

He warned that ordinary people would be the worst affected if the 108 ambulance service was disrupted and urged the government to act before the situation endangered patients' lives.

Ashoka demanded that the government immediately resolve the employees' grievances and prioritise the protection of public lives.

It can be noted that 108 Arogya Kavacha is a toll-free emergency ambulance network for medical and accident emergencies. The service is completely free from the time of the call until reaching the hospital. Managed and operated under the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department.