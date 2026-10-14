PM Modi Wishes Speedy Recovery To Pope Leo XIV As He Undergoes Surgery

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished Pope Leo XIV a full and speedy recovery as he underwent surgery.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Happy to learn that His Holiness Pope Leo XIV's surgery last night was successful. Wishing him a full and speedy recovery as well as continued good health."

PM Modi's statement comes after Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday.

According to the statement from Dr Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora released by the Holy See Press Office, the surgeons removed the lower lobe of Pope Leo XIV's right lung during the operation, Vatican News reported.

The statement said, "To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique."

Tissue examined during the surgery confirmed the diagnosis suspected from tests that were conducted before the operation.

"An intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma, as suspected from the preoperative examinations," Vatican News quoted doctors as saying.

The Pope's surgery lasted for about 90 minutes. The doctors have said that the surgery was successful and there were no complications.

Pope Leo was taken to his room on the hospital's 10th floor after a brief period of observation following surgery. Post-operation examination will be conducted on the removed tissue in the coming days.

Earlier in May last year, PM Modi greeted Pope Leo XIV on being elected as the global head of the Catholic Church and spiritual leader of the Christian community around the world, hoping his leadership will promote harmony and peace. In his message, PM Modi also reiterated India's commitment to peace.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "I convey sincere felicitations and best wishes from the people of India to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. His leadership of the Catholic Church comes at a moment of profound significance in advancing the ideals of peace, harmony, solidarity and service. India remains committed to continued dialogue and engagement with the Holy See to further our shared values."