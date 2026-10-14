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Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum Underway In Baku


Date: 2026-10-14 02:16:29

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Azerbaijan-Laos Business Forum is underway in Baku, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

Representatives of government agencies and business communities from Azerbaijan and Laos are participating in the forum.

The event focuses on developing economic and trade ties between the two countries, investment opportunities, and expanding business cooperation.

The forum is scheduled to feature speeches by Azerbaijani Deputy Economy Minister Anar Akhundov, Lao Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce Manothong Vongsay, and representatives of business organizations from both countries.

Presentations on investment opportunities in Azerbaijan and Laos are being delivered during the event. Meetings are also being held to establish business contacts and discuss new opportunities for cooperation.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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