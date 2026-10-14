Nanterre, France

Wednesday, October 14, 2026

FORVIA appoints Olivier Lefebvre Head of the JIKA (Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN) Region

FORVIA today announces the appointment of Olivier Lefebvre, Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive Vice President, as Head of the JIKA Region, effective immediately.

In addition to his current responsibilities, Olivier Lefebvre will resume leadership of the JIKA region, further strengthening FORVIA's operational governance and execution capabilities across one of the Group's key geographic areas.

Olivier Lefebvre is recognized for his ability to transform industrial operations and lead complex global projects. He joined the Group in 1995 and has held several senior leadership roles across South America and Europe, most recently leading FORVIA's Clean Mobility business group. As Chief Operating Officer, he is responsible for driving operational excellence across the Group, with oversight of Operations, Total Customer Satisfaction & Quality and Purchasing.

This evolution reflects FORVIA's commitment to maintaining strong regional leadership, ensuring close customer proximity, operational excellence and the effective deployment of the Group's strategic priorities, in close coordination with the leadership teams across the region. It also reinforces FORVIA's local-for-local approach, empowering regional teams to respond swiftly to customer needs, leverage local market dynamics and drive sustainable growth in each country across the JIKA region.

Olivier Lefebvre succeeds Shoji Akiyama, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside the Group. FORVIA thanks him for his contributions and leadership during his tenure and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

Martin Fischer, Chief Executive Officer of FORVIA, said: " The JIKA region is an important contributor to FORVIA's global operations and customer relationships. By expanding Olivier's responsibilities, we are strengthening the connection between regional execution and the Group's operational leadership, with a continued focus on performance, agility and customer support. This appointment will also help accelerate our local-for-local strategy, ensuring that we remain close to our customers and continue developing solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market."

“I am honored to take on the leadership of the JIKA region, alongside my current responsibilities. JIKA is a strategic region for FORVIA, supported by talented teams, strong customer relationships and significant growth opportunities. Together, we will continue to focus on operational excellence, customer satisfaction and the successful execution of our priorities, while further strengthening FORVIA's position across the region.” commented Olivier Lefebvre, Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive Vice President, Head of the JIKA regio n.