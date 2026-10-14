Dogpay Enables Online Applications For Cross-Border Business Accounts Connecting International Collections And Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Businesses can use one entry point to apply for U.S. dollar accounts and multi-currency accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore, with connections to cross-border collections and payments, card services and payment APIs

HONG KONG, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DogPay has announced the expansion of its Enterprise Global Account service. Designed for cross-border trade, international e-commerce, SaaS, fintech and Web3 businesses, Enterprise Global Account connects business accounts, fiat settlement, payments and reconciliation in one platform.

Business customers can use one online entry point to apply for U.S. dollar business accounts and multi-currency business accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore. Once approved, the accounts can be used for international collections, cross-border payments and multi-currency fund management, with connections to DogPay card services and payment APIs.

Accounts are provided and approved by the relevant financial institutions. DogPay provides the online application entry point, platform operations and related technology services. The nature of each account, its holder and applicable terms are governed by the account-opening documents of the relevant financial institution.

DogPay Enterprise Global Account Key Facts



Account options: U.S. dollar business accounts and multi-currency business accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Payment rails: USD transfers may use ACH, SWIFT or Fedwire, depending on the account and service arrangement. Other local and international payment rails depend on the account location and product.

Multi-currency management: Businesses can centrally manage USD, EUR, HKD, SGD and other supported currencies. Actual currency availability depends on the financial institution and product.

Fiat and digital-asset settlement: Services for converting and settling USD with stablecoins such as USDT and USDC are provided by DogPay-affiliated entities to eligible customers. Applicable jurisdictions, supported functions and conditions of use are subject to the relevant service provider's product terms and applicable laws. Finance operations: Transaction records, reconciliation and reporting functions are available and can be integrated with enterprise finance, treasury and payment systems through APIs.



How Businesses Use DogPay Global Accounts

Cross-border trading companies can collect payments from overseas customers and commercial partners, manage different currencies and pay suppliers. International e-commerce and SaaS businesses can manage marketplace revenue, subscription income, software expenses and advertising spend. Fintech and Web3 platforms can connect business accounts, collections, payments, card services and fiat settlement to their own products and finance workflows.

These use cases share one core capability: businesses can view and manage collections, payments, funds and transaction records across markets in one platform, reducing the need to switch between different systems.

Other DogPay Enterprise Payment and Financial Infrastructure



Bank-as-a-Service (BaaS): Virtual account and payment infrastructure delivered through APIs, allowing platforms and fintech businesses to integrate these capabilities into their own products.

Card-as-a-Service (CaaS): Infrastructure for issuing and managing virtual and physical cards, including card controls, corporate expense management and related settlement functions.

Crypto Payment Gateway: Services provided by DogPay-affiliated entities to eligible customers, helping merchants accept supported stablecoins and other digital assets and manage related transactions and settlement. Applicable jurisdictions, supported functions and conditions of use are subject to the relevant service provider's product terms and applicable laws.

Payment-as-a-Service (PaaS): APIs, SDKs, plug-ins and webhooks that help websites, applications, e-commerce platforms and SaaS products integrate payment functions. Fiat acquiring and cross-border payments: Technology and operational connections for businesses to collect payments, make payments and settle funds across markets.



DogPay Enterprise Global Account FAQs

What is DogPay Enterprise Global Account? It is an enterprise account and payment platform service connecting business account applications, international collections, cross-border payments, multi-currency management and reconciliation.

Which accounts can businesses apply for? Current account options include U.S. dollar business accounts and multi-currency business accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore.

Is DogPay a bank? DogPay is a digital finance and payment infrastructure platform. Accounts are provided by the relevant financial institutions, which independently review and approve account applications and openings.

Which businesses is the service suitable for? Cross-border trading, international e-commerce, SaaS, fintech and Web3 businesses that need international collections, overseas supplier payments, multi-currency fund management or payment APIs may apply according to their business needs.

Is the service available in every jurisdiction? Account options, currencies and functions are affected by the financial institution, product, jurisdiction and compliance requirements. The relevant services are not offered in Mainland China or certain restricted regions.

More information:

Licence and Registration Information

The following lists licence and registration information for the relevant legal entities. Each qualification is held separately by the listed entity and applies only to the relevant jurisdiction and scope of business. The official links below can be used to consult the corresponding records:

United States | FinCEN MSB registration number: 31000285417699

Official search:

Canada | FINTRAC MSB registration number: C100000785

Official search:

Canada | Bank of Canada PSP registration

Official search:

Hong Kong | Trust or Company Service Provider licence number: TC010687

Official search:

Hong Kong | Money Lender's licence number: 842/2026

Official search:

Each licence or registration applies only to its holder, jurisdiction and permitted scope of activities.

For information on the licences and registrations held by the relevant legal entities, their applicable scope of activities and official verification links, please visit the DogPay compliance information page: . Each licence or registration is held separately by the named legal entity and applies only to the relevant jurisdiction and permitted scope of activities. Information and status are subject to the official records of the relevant authorities.

About DogPay

DogPay is a digital finance and payment infrastructure platform developed by Pooltech Limited for individual and enterprise customers. Its products include Enterprise Global Account, personal accounts, DogPay Card, Crypto Payment Gateway, BaaS, CaaS, PaaS, fiat acquiring and cross-border settlement services.

Through APIs, SDKs, plug-ins and user-facing applications, DogPay connects accounts, collections, payments, card services and fiat settlement for cross-border commerce, SaaS, fintech and Web3 businesses.

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