Hackettstown Cleaning Company Invests In New Commercial Equipment To Keep Rug Cleaning In Customers' Homes

Professional Carpet Cleaning in New Jersey

Zoliks Cleaning adds commercial-grade equipment for on-site Oriental, Persian, wool, and specialty rug cleaning across five northwest New Jersey counties.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zoliks Cleaning, a locally owned residential cleaning company serving homeowners across Morris, Warren, Sussex, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties, has announced an investment in new commercial-grade rug cleaning equipment that enables the company to continue cleaning Oriental, Persian, wool, and specialty area rugs in customers' homes - a departure from the industry standard of transporting rugs to a facility for multi-day cleaning.

Most residential rug cleaning companies pick up fine area rugs, transport them to a central facility, and return them to the customer after several days. The model has operational benefits for the cleaning company but creates real downsides for homeowners: transport risk, extended time without a piece that often anchors a room, and the possibility of mix-ups with other customers' rugs. For hand-knotted Oriental and Persian pieces - many of which have significant monetary or sentimental value - the risk calculus matters.

Zoliks Cleaning's recent investment in a commercial-grade dual-motor vacuum system joins the company's existing fleet of EDIC Galaxy 2000 and Ranger CVX portable extractors and Rotovac 360i rotary jet technology, giving crews the equipment capacity to deliver professional-quality rug cleaning in a customer's living room, dining room, or hallway. The vacuum system performs pre-cleaning dry soil removal - one industry research estimate puts dry particulate at up to 79% of total carpet and rug soil load - meaning the hot-water extraction phase that follows is operating on measurably cleaner material.

"Rug cleaning doesn't have to mean losing your rug for a week. The equipment investment lets us deliver professional-quality cleaning in your home that most companies only deliver at a warehouse. Nothing leaves the house. There's no transport damage, no mix-up with someone else's rug, and the customer isn't staring at an empty floor for three days waiting for us."

- Katie Farooq, Manager, Zoliks Cleaning

The equipment pairs with named-brand professional cleaning solutions from Ecolab, Structured by Nature, and Procyon - all of which carry either EPA Safer Choice recognition or Green Seal certification. Procyon's pH-balanced formulations are specifically designed for wool and natural fibers; Ecolab chemistry handles general soil and heavy-traffic fiber cleaning; Structured by Nature's plant-based solutions serve households sensitive to chemistry, including homes with children, pets, and allergy sufferers.

"We identify the fiber before we apply anything. A wool Berber needs completely different chemistry than a nylon family-room carpet. The new equipment and the named-brand solutions let us treat each piece appropriately rather than defaulting to a one-size-fits-all approach."

- Katie Farooq, Manager Zoliks Cleaning

Zoliks Cleaning serves Morris, Warren, Sussex, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties from its Hackettstown home base, covering more than 30 towns including Hackettstown, Blairstown, Bedminster, Peapack-Gladstone, Great Meadows, Long Valley, Chester, Flanders, Mount Olive, Bernardsville, Basking Ridge, and Flemington. The company is NJ-registered and fully insured, and provides free phone or online estimates with written pricing honored at the time of service.

Homeowners interested in professional area rug cleaning, carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, or tile and grout cleaning can request a free estimate by calling (908) 521-8438 or visiting zolikscleaning.

About Zoliks Cleaning

Zoliks Cleaning is a locally owned residential cleaning company based in Hackettstown, New Jersey, serving homeowners across Morris, Warren, Sussex, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties. The company provides professional carpet cleaning, area rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, dryer vent cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning using commercial-grade portable equipment and professional cleaning solutions from Ecolab, Structured by Nature, and Procyon. Zoliks Cleaning is NJ-registered and fully insured. For more information, visit zolikscleaning or call (908) 521-8438.

Katie Farooq

Zoliks Cleaning

+1 (908) 521-8438

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Hackettstown Cleaning Company Invests in New Commercial Equipment to Keep Rug Cleaning In Customers' Homes News Provided By Thynk Google Media October 14, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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