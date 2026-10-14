Dezert Properties Reports Trends Across Lake Havasu And Bullhead City Markets In 2026

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Dezert Properties, a team of real estate agents affiliated with Realty One Group Mountain Desert and serving communities across Arizona's Tri-State region.

LAKE HAVASU CIT, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dezert Properties, a team of real estate agents affiliated with Realty One Group Mountain Desert and serving communities across Arizona's Tri-State region, released an overview of market trends observed across Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City through 2026. The overview highlights shifts in buyer demand, inventory patterns, and housing preferences shaping activity in both markets, with particular attention to growing interest in new homes for sale in Bullhead City, AZ.Market OverviewHousing activity across the Tri-State region, which includes Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Kingman, and the surrounding areas along the Colorado River, has continued to evolve in 2026. Buyers relocating from larger metropolitan areas in California, Nevada, and elsewhere in Arizona have contributed to sustained interest across these markets. This demand has been attributed in part to relative affordability compared to coastal and urban centers, access to river and lake recreation, and a lower overall cost of living.Inventory levels in both Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have fluctuated throughout the year, with new construction playing an increasingly visible role in meeting buyer demand. Builders and developers in the Bullhead City area, in particular, have expanded offerings of new homes for sale in Bullhead City, AZ, aimed at buyers seeking modern floor plans, energy-efficient construction, and updated community amenities not always available in older housing stock.Growing Demand for Gated Community LivingOne notable trend observed this year is increased buyer interest in Bullhead City, AZ homes for sale in gated communities. Gated neighborhoods have drawn attention from a range of buyer profiles, including retirees, second-home buyers, and families seeking additional privacy and security features. These communities often include amenities such as controlled access points, homeowners' association-maintained common areas, and, in some cases, shared recreational facilities.The appeal of gated community living in Bullhead City appears to be tied to several factors, including proximity to the Colorado River, access to Laughlin, Nevada, across the river, and a housing stock that increasingly reflects buyer preferences for lower-maintenance living. Listings within gated communities have represented a meaningful share of transaction activity in the Bullhead City market during 2026.Interest in RV Garage and Recreation-Oriented HomesA second trend involves rising demand for RV garage homes for sale in Bullhead City, AZ. Given the region's popularity among boating, off-road, and recreational vehicle enthusiasts, homes equipped with oversized garages or dedicated RV bays have become a distinguishing feature for many buyers evaluating properties in the area.RV garage homes typically offer additional square footage dedicated to vehicle storage, workshop space, or hobby use, and have appealed to buyers who own boats, trailers, off-highway vehicles, or motorhomes and require secure, on-site storage rather than relying on off-site facilities. This category of home has grown as a distinct segment within the broader Bullhead City housing market, reflecting the recreational lifestyle associated with the Colorado River corridor.Lake Havasu City Market ActivityIn Lake Havasu City, market activity in 2026 has continued to reflect the area's established reputation as a recreational and retirement destination. Waterfront and near-waterfront properties, along with homes offering views of the Bridgewater Channel and surrounding desert landscape, have remained points of interest for buyers. As in Bullhead City, new construction and updated housing inventory have played a role in shaping the options available to prospective buyers throughout the year.Comparisons between the two markets suggest that while Lake Havasu City continues to draw buyers focused on waterfront and resort-style living, Bullhead City has seen growing traction among buyers prioritizing new construction, gated community amenities, and recreational vehicle storage. Together, the two markets illustrate the broader appeal of the Colorado River region to a range of buyer profiles in 2026.Services Offered by Dezert PropertiesDezert Properties provides residential, commercial, and land real estate services across Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Kingman, and surrounding communities, including property listings, buyer and seller representation, and market guidance for individuals evaluating new homes for sale in Bullhead City, AZ, gated community properties, and RV garage homes. The team works with clients navigating both established neighborhoods and new construction developments, offering access to current listing information and local market data relevant to the region's evolving housing landscape.Services extend across the full range of residential transactions, from first-time home purchases and residential leases to distressed-property transactions and sales involving properties designed around recreational and lifestyle amenities common to the Colorado River area. Dezert Properties maintains listings and market information intended to help buyers identify homes that align with their specific requirements, whether those involve gated community features, additional garage or storage space, or proximity to river and lake access points.Looking AheadBased on the trends observed through 2026, continued buyer interest in new construction, gated communities, and recreation-oriented housing features is expected to remain a factor across the Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City markets. Dezert Properties will continue to monitor inventory levels, pricing trends, and buyer preferences across the Tri-State region as the year progresses.About Dezert PropertiesDezert Properties is a team of real estate agents affiliated with Realty One Group Mountain Desert, serving Bullhead City, Fort Mohave, Mohave Valley, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, and the surrounding areas of Arizona. The team is led by Crystal Offutt, an Arizona-licensed real estate agent who holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Offutt began her real estate career in California in 2014, working across first-time home purchases, residential leases, and distressed-property transactions before establishing her practice in Arizona's Tri-State region. Dezert Properties assists clients with the purchase and sale of residential, commercial, and land properties throughout the communities it serves.Media ContactContact Name: Dezert PropertiesBullhead City, AZ 86442Phone: 928-577-7257Website:

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Dezert Properties Reports Trends Across Lake Havasu and Bullhead City Markets in 2026 News Provided By Digital guider October 14, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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